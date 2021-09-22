Board of Education regular meeting on September 27

The IKM-Manning Community School District Board of Education and administration thanked voters for their turn out for Tuesday’s special election on a proposed $19.95 million bond for renovations and additions at the district’s facilities in Manning and Irwin. They have also scheduled a special meeting and rescheduled the regular meeting of the board. In a message to district constituents, the board and administration wrote, “We would like to thank our community members for their thoughtful consideration of the bond issue question that appeared on the ballot. While the majority of voters (56 percent) supported the proposed solution, the measure fell short of the necessary 60 percent for approval. Unfortunately, we know that our district’s facility needs will not go away. The district and board will now turn our attention to finding alternative solutions to our needs. This work will begin very soon. We thank you for your participation in this important conversation about our future and your consideration of our proposed solution.” Toward that aim of finding alternatives, the board has called for a special meeting to be held tonight (Thursday) beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library. The items of discussion on the agenda are for the approval of a revenue purpose statement and ordering an election to authorize expenditures from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund and to also include on a ballot the question of a voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL). The regularly-scheduled board meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. in the high school library. The agenda for that meeting will be released at a later date.

MANNING, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO