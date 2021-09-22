CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Board of Education regular meeting on September 27

By Press release submission
kendallcountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAux Sable Middle School recently issued the following announcement. District Administrative Center, 15732 Howard Street, Plainfield. 6:30 p.m. Closed Session; 7:30 p.m. Open Session. Original source can be found here.

kendallcountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Statewide bus issue is discussed at board of education meeting

Like much of the nation, the Black Horse Pike Regional School District has a shortage of bus workers. During the Sept. 16 board of education meeting, Business Administrator and Board Secretary Frank Rizzo announced that the district still has funds from the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) II grant distributed in January, because its original plan to purchase new buses with those funds fell through.
TRAFFIC
lakercountry.com

Board of Education expected to discuss mask mandate at Thursday meeting

The Russell County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m. in room 114 of the ANC. The board is expected to revise the safe return to in-person instruction plan, and Superintendent Michael Ford told WJRS News earlier this week he plans to recommend the board implement a mask requirement in the schools.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
mocoshow.com

Board of Education Meeting This Tuesday, Open to the Public

Board of Education Meeting This Tuesday, Open to the Public. The Montgomery County Board of Education will be meeting this Tuesday, September 21 at 10am. The meeting is open to the public but reservations are encouraged. The Board’s Fiscal Management Committee will hold its virtual meeting on Monday, September 20...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Sable#Aux Sable Middle School
drgnews.com

SD Board of Education Standards meeting postponed to Oct. 25, 2021

The next meeting of the South Dakota Board of Education Standards has been postponed to Oct. 25, 2021, at the Ramkota Convention Center in Aberdeen. This meeting will include the public hearing for proposed content standards in several career and technical education career clusters, fine arts, and social studies. The meeting was previously scheduled for Sept. 20 in Aberdeen and is being postponed to comply with state law requirements for these hearings.
ABERDEEN, SD
Columbus Telegram

CPS discusses ESSER III plan at Board of Education meeting

New upgraded technology and software and overall improvements to the Columbus Public Schools building are some of the goals CPS hopes to achieve with its ESSER III funds. CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay unveiled Monday to the CPS Board of Education a draft of the two-tier plan to utilize the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund (ESSER). The funds would be spread out over multiple years as CPS has until the 2023-24 school year to spend the money.
COLUMBUS, NE
we-ha.com

West Hartford Board of Education Meeting Disrupted

A man who spoke during the public comment section of West Hartford’s Board of Education meeting Tuesday night was asked to leave the meeting after refusing to wear a mask and using profanity. [Updated, Sept. 22]. The West Hartford Board of Education meeting Tuesday night was disrupted before it even...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WMDT.com

Somerset Co. Board of Education meeting rescheduled

WESTOVER, Md. – The Somerset County Board of Education meeting originally planned for September 21st, has been rescheduled. The meeting is now set to take place on Tuesday, September 28th, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually and streamed live to the Somerset Board of Education’s YouTube channel.
WESTOVER, MD
crawfordcountynow.com

Summer School one of the topics at the latest Wynford Board of Education meeting

BUCYRUS—On Wednesday evening, the Wynford board of education held their regular monthly meeting. At the meeting, elementary reading coordinator Rebecca Prenger and elementary tutor Lynne Fisher gave a presentation to the board on how summer school went. Wynford’s elementary summer school began on July 12 and ended on August 12...
BUCYRUS, OH
wsau.com

Wausau Board of Education Calls Special Meeting Monday on COVID-19 Mitigation

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday regarding COVID-19. The board will hear a presentation on current strategies along with recommended levels of action regarding responses to increases in cases. According to the presentation, officials are recommending four different levels of mitigation...
WAUSAU, WI
Star-Herald

Scottsbluff Board of Education cancels special meeting on mask issue

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education decided Wednesday morning to cancel the special meeting slated for Wednesday evening, in which board members would have taken action on proposed changes to masking protocol in the district’s Safe Return to School Plan. According to a statement issued by Melissa Price, director...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
canoncity.org

Regular City Council Meeting

This meeting will also be streamed live on Channel 191 and the City's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/canoncitygov. You may join the meeting via zoom in one of the following ways. Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:. Or One tap mobile:. +16468769923,,83689263989# or. +16699006833,,83689263989#. Or Telephone:. +1...
POLITICS
kttn.com

Spickard R-2 Board of Education addresses a number of issues at Monday meeting

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education on September 20, 2021, approved changing the custodian position from part-time to full-time. Paula Fagan was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports the term will go until the election in April. Fagan was the only applicant for the position. Eakes says the position was previously filled by Alexis Sturgeon, who did not attend three consecutive meetings. Sturgeon replaced Jesse Richmond, who died in December.
SPICKARD, MO
kendallcountytimes.com

City of Peru Recreation Board met September 14

City of Peru Recreation Board met September 14. III. RECEIVE & REVIEW REVENUE & EXPENSE REPORT DATED 8/31/2021. * Discuss/Update 2021 Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. https://www.peru.il.us/city-government/agendas/recreation-board-agenda/2021-rb/5394-recreation-board-agenda-09-14-21/file.
PERU, IL
1380kcim.com

IKM-Manning Board And Administration Thank Voters, Schedule A Special Meeting And Reschedule The Regular One

The IKM-Manning Community School District Board of Education and administration thanked voters for their turn out for Tuesday’s special election on a proposed $19.95 million bond for renovations and additions at the district’s facilities in Manning and Irwin. They have also scheduled a special meeting and rescheduled the regular meeting of the board. In a message to district constituents, the board and administration wrote, “We would like to thank our community members for their thoughtful consideration of the bond issue question that appeared on the ballot. While the majority of voters (56 percent) supported the proposed solution, the measure fell short of the necessary 60 percent for approval. Unfortunately, we know that our district’s facility needs will not go away. The district and board will now turn our attention to finding alternative solutions to our needs. This work will begin very soon. We thank you for your participation in this important conversation about our future and your consideration of our proposed solution.” Toward that aim of finding alternatives, the board has called for a special meeting to be held tonight (Thursday) beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library. The items of discussion on the agenda are for the approval of a revenue purpose statement and ordering an election to authorize expenditures from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) Fund and to also include on a ballot the question of a voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL). The regularly-scheduled board meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. in the high school library. The agenda for that meeting will be released at a later date.
MANNING, IA
WHNT-TV

Parents debate mask policy at Madison County Board of Education meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Several parents held signs and shouted chants outside the Madison County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. The parents were there to express their frustration with the district’s face mask requirement. Buckhorn parent Cheri Harr says she has been at the last three school board meetings...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
KSNT

Board of Regents, Education hold joint meeting to discuss future goals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Teaching Kansas kids is a group effort. Education officials came together to make sure they’re on the same page. The Kansas State Board of Education and Kansas Board of Regents held a joint meeting on Wednesday. K-12 and higher education leaders said now is a crucial time...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy