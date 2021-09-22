Cincinnati Reds, David Bell agree to 2-year contract extension

As the 2021 season continued to fall apart for the Cincinnati Reds, a series of very interesting developments began to land in the spotlight. Last week, our jaws hit the floor as Kyle Boddy parted ways with the organization, with philosophical differences being cited as to why he no longer would be around as the pitching coordinator. It seemed to be the first of many important moves within the hierarchy of management, and with manager David Bell out of contract at season’s end, there was almost an expectation that a major shakeup was just beginning.