Salem, Oregon: The Many Options of Wine Tasting

Part 3 of Salem, Oregon: Grab a Bite to Eat, a Sip of Wine, and Unwind in the Outdoors (Read Part 1 and Part 2). There are 26 wineries in the AVA. Sadly, we didn’t have time to visit them all. The Eola Amity Hill AVA is a sub-AVA, part of the Willamette Valley AVA (which has nine sub-AVAs). The marine sediments, volcanic and ice age loess of the soil, the uplift of hills, and the cooler winds blowing off the ocean are what make up the unique characteristics of the AVA. It and the namesake town of Eola is named after Aeolus, the Greek god of the winds. The four wineries that we did have time to visit are listed below.