Look Agur Meabe: The first winner of the National Poetry Award with a written work in Basque
The National Poetry Award became public at 15.43. The decision of the jury should not be easy. The award, convened by the Ministry of Culture and endowed with 20,000 euros, was for the poet and Basque narrator Miren Agur Meabe by his book Nola Gorde Errautsa Kolkoan (How to keep ash in the chest) written in Basque and co-official language that for the first time Enter the team of this distinction. The jury makes clear why: "For being a pooreman of maturity of one of the great contemporary Basque poets." The reflections on desire and death, nostalgia and the passage of time combine with a perpetual search of enjoyment through of words. As a counterpoint, it offers an ironic dimension in its language and in the attitude that plasma. Made over ten years, he magistly collects the bitterness of the passage of unbreakable years and a vitality and freshness.
