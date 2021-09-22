CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Look Agur Meabe: The first winner of the National Poetry Award with a written work in Basque

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Poetry Award became public at 15.43. The decision of the jury should not be easy. The award, convened by the Ministry of Culture and endowed with 20,000 euros, was for the poet and Basque narrator Miren Agur Meabe by his book Nola Gorde Errautsa Kolkoan (How to keep ash in the chest) written in Basque and co-official language that for the first time Enter the team of this distinction. The jury makes clear why: "For being a pooreman of maturity of one of the great contemporary Basque poets." The reflections on desire and death, nostalgia and the passage of time combine with a perpetual search of enjoyment through of words. As a counterpoint, it offers an ironic dimension in its language and in the attitude that plasma. Made over ten years, he magistly collects the bitterness of the passage of unbreakable years and a vitality and freshness. "

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

Here’s the longlist for the 2021 National Book Award for Poetry.

Today, the National Book Foundation announced their longlist for the 2021 National Book Award for Poetry. This year’s longlist is made up almost entirely of first-timers—with the exception of Forrest Gander, who was longlisted in 2018 for his poetry collection Be With. This year’s judges for the National Book Award...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Epic Listens: 9 Works of Epic Poetry on Audio

Poetry is one of the world’s oldest forms of storytelling. From Homer’s Odyssey to the ancient Sanskrit epics that contain the foundational texts of Hinduism, epic poetry hold an important place in ancient and modern cultures all over the world. But even if you’re fascinated by ancient epics, it can be daunting to pick up a 300-page book of poetry. Happily, many ancient epic poems (and some wonderful modern ones) are available as audiobooks! Listening to poetry out loud can be a lot less intimidating than reading it in print. It’s also a fantastic way to experience these tales, some of which began their lives as oral stories anyway.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Billings Gazette

High Plains Book Awards winner: '“The Response of Weeds: 'A Misplacement of Black Poetry on the Prairies' by Bertrand Bickersteth

Editor's note: "A Misplacement of Black Poetry on the Prairies" is the winner in the First Book category of the 2021 High Plains Book Awards. Bertrand Bickersteth’s “The Response of Weeds: A Misplacement of Black Poetry on the Prairies,” the winner of the High Plains Book Award for First Book and finalist in the poetry category, brims with knowledge, beauty, and wisdom.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KHON2

A queer Native Hawaiian woman wins at 2021 National Poetry Series

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Poet and UH Mānoa assistant professor No’u Revilla won the 2021 National Poetry Series competition. She is the first-ever ʻōiwi, or Native Hawaiian, to claim the accomplishment. As a proud woman of her upbringing, this opportunity to represent her people on an esteemed level is, in her...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Basque Language#The National Poetry Award#The Ministry Of Culture#Magistly#Basque Philology#Edeb#The Royal Academy#Spanish
AFP

Stars lend voices to world-spanning concert for climate, vaccines

A "once-in-a-generation" music event circled the world Saturday, with a slew of megastars taking the stage in New York and beyond for Global Citizen Live -- 24 hours of shows across the planet to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans urged the audience to "take action" to help raise $6 billion needed by the World Food Programme, tackle vaccine inequality and pressure leaders ahead of the UN COP26 climate change conference in November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
poetryfoundation.org

Poetry Foundation Announces 2021 Pegasus Awards and Ruth Lilly & Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowships Winners

CHICAGO, September 14, 2021—The Poetry Foundation announces Patricia Smith as the winner of the 2021 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, Susan Briante as winner of the 2021 Pegasus Award for Poetry Criticism, and Bryan Byrdlong, Steven Espada Dawson, Noor Hindi, Natasha Rao, and Simon Shieh as the 2021 Ruth Lilly & Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellows. The awards are sponsored and administered by the Poetry Foundation, an independent literary organization and publisher of Poetry magazine, and will be presented at.
Princeton University

Lewis Center for the Arts announces Tyehimba Jess as Holmes National Poetry Prize Winner and several visiting professorships for the 2021-22 academic year

Additional faculty for 21-22 include dance scholar Jasmine E. Johnson; filmmaker RaMell Ross; Black feminist theorist of contemporary art Tina Campt; and acclaimed writers Yusef Komunyakaa, Rowan Ricardo Phillips and Patricia Smith. Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Tyehimba Jess has been selected as the latest recipient of the Theodore H. Holmes ’51...
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona professor receives poetry award, publishes new poems

ALTOONA, Pa. — A poem by Erin Murphy, professor of English at Penn State Altoona, has been named a finalist for the Rattle magazine 2021 Poetry Prize, an award that includes $500 and publication. Her poem, “The Internet of Things,” was among those selected from more than 4,000 entries and will appear in the winter issue.
The Drum

Remembering 10 years of the OOH Awards: Looking back at the Grand Prix winners

This year commemorates the 10-year anniversary of The Drum's Out of Home Awards, which will take place in November 2021 and award the best OOH campaigns from the past year. To mark the occasion, we decided to take a walk down memory lane to look back at our favorite award-winning campaigns from the past 10 years; all the Grand Prix winners to date.
SPORTS
Lebanon-Express

Backstage with the 2021 Emmy Awards winners

Royal drama "The Crown" and feel good comedy "Ted Lasso" nabbed the top prizes at television's Emmy awards on Sunday on a night dominated by streaming shows, British talent and rare wins by women.
TV & VIDEOS
cranstononline.com

Notable Works' 2021 Fall Concert and Poetry Reading

Notable Works Publication and Distribution Co., Inc. will host a live performance on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 1 PM at the North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence, Rhode Island, featuring some of the poets included in two of Notable Works’ recent publications: Voices of the Earth: The Future of Our Planet II and Love Warms the Homeless Heart II. The performing poets will include: Elizabeth Bogutt, Emily Cooper, David Dragone, Noreen Inglesi, Thomas Lane, Singer/Songwriter Jan Luby and Patricia McAlpine. Also featured will be the Notable Works’ Ensemble under the direction of Notable Works’ Artist in Residence, composer and poet, Noreen Inglesi along with: Tina Bernard, vocals; Maria Bilyeu, cello; Anne Diamond, flute and Alison Shea, piano. There will also be a special presentation by Alicia Lehrer, Executive Director of Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, about some of WRWC’s current projects, programs and events. Admission is free and open to the public. And the library is handicapped accessible. Registration is required. Please call (401) 353-5600 ext. 2.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Sandspur

Freshman creates first on-campus poetry club

Rollins freshman Liam King (‘25) founded the first poetry club on campus this semester. Fox Slam makes its debut under the supervision of Professor of English Dr. Vidhu Aggarwal. King’s interest in poetry began during his freshman year of high school when he joined the poetry club there. Although that...
WINTER PARK, FL
dailynewsen.com

Daniel Monzón and the eternity of the hero quinqui

The Quinqui always cost him to be someone. It was rather a threat and a promise. He endangers the stable world, but at the same time announced the adventure fever. If you want, the Extraradio Hero who populated the years of the transition of pulls, rumbas and cars 1430 still retains an unstable ontological status; It is not known very well if he is a payo or gypsy; He appears in the limit space of the difference, on the margins of the consumer society that he longs and wishes as much as despise. The territory of him is the Western. The San Sebastián festival was well closer to its edition 69 with the laws of the border, an adaptation of Daniel Monzón from the novel Tardoquinqui or Posquinqui de Javier fences and, suddenly, everything was filled with doubts, of nostalgia and the certainty Maybe of what could be and was not.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dailynewsen.com

The Romanian 'Blue Moon' gets the golden shell in a palmarés with a woman's voice

The film festivals have changed. Or begin to do so. In July, the second gold palm was awarded to a woman, Julia Ducournau, in the 74 editions that accumulates the Cannes Film. A couple of months later was Venice who gave his junior prize to Audrey Diwan, the sixth in obtaining such a recognition of a total of 78 calls. Well, this Saturday San Sebastián did the same and for the second consecutive year after success last year of Beginning, Dea Kulumbegashvili, left the golden shell in the hands of the debutant Alina Grigore. And so she became the fifth woman of 69 editions.
MOVIES
ARTnews

The 9 Best Booths at Art Basel 2021: From a Monumental Nari Ward to Pauline Curnier Jardin’s Theater of Intimacy

Earlier this week, Art Basel opened its first in-person edition of its marquee fair in its hometown Swiss city since the onset of the pandemic. The anxiety of attending the fair, including meeting the strict Covid safety protocols required to enter, soon gave way to palpable excitement within the Messeplatz, the convention center where Art Basel takes place. A parade of smart-suited VIPs of some of Europe’s top collectors lined up for the 11 a.m. entry before making their way into the fair. During the fair’s first day, the world’s top galleries reported strong sales across the board and at various price point, from the few thousand to over $5 million. Below, a look at some of the best art at Art Basel, which runs through Sunday, September 26. More from ARTnews.comCovid-19 Memorial Goes On View in D.C., $3 M. Urs Fischer Bread House Heads to Basel, and More: Morning Links for September 17, 2021Galleries Recoup Vast Job Losses Amid 'Resilient' Market: Art Basel UBS ReportArt Basel Aims to Assuage Nervous Dealers, Virgina Court OKs Robert E. Lee Removal, and More: Morning Links for September 3, 2021
VISUAL ART
dailynewsen.com

The first African-American Opera of the Met in New York

This afternoon, Terence Blanchard will go down in history as the first black composer to premiere an opera at the Met of New York since it opened its doors in 1883. It is said soon. Or too late, as looked at. "Actually I do not know very well how to feel," he confesses the composer trumpeter of New Orleans. "It is an honor to be able to inaugurate the season of the great operatic temple of my country, but I can not avoid thinking about all those African-American composers whose operas did not run the same fate as mine." He refers to Scott Joplin, Harry Lawrence Freeman, James P. Johnson, to the great Shirley Graham du Bois or to him admirable William Grant Still, for citing only a few. "It is incomprehensible that over 138 years have been represented here more than 300 titles and none of an African-American composer."
THEATER & DANCE
dailynewsen.com

Anita Matamoros: I'm not interested in television, but never say ever

Segovia lived last Tuesday some of the great summer events: the largest influence of Influencers in Spain, thanks to the opening of the Jasmines farm. Among the guests were María Pombo, María G. de Jaime and Anita Matamoros. The daughter of Kiko and Makoke, who adds and at 21, has...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy