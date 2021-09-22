Look Agur Meabe: The first winner of the National Poetry Award with a written work in Basque

The Quinqui always cost him to be someone. It was rather a threat and a promise. He endangers the stable world, but at the same time announced the adventure fever. If you want, the Extraradio Hero who populated the years of the transition of pulls, rumbas and cars 1430 still retains an unstable ontological status; It is not known very well if he is a payo or gypsy; He appears in the limit space of the difference, on the margins of the consumer society that he longs and wishes as much as despise. The territory of him is the Western. The San Sebastián festival was well closer to its edition 69 with the laws of the border, an adaptation of Daniel Monzón from the novel Tardoquinqui or Posquinqui de Javier fences and, suddenly, everything was filled with doubts, of nostalgia and the certainty Maybe of what could be and was not.

