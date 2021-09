Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is heading into his seventh NHL season. He has a 32-goal season on his resume, but that was three years ago. He is coming off his least productive season. Before he was lost to injury, he only managed 23 points in 44 games. His shooting percentage was a career-low 6.7%. Larkin is expected to be ready for training camp. He’s 25 now, and it’s fair to say the Red Wings expect more from him this season. Larkin is popular with the fan base, but some see him as a No.

12 DAYS AGO