CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Venetian Plaster Walls & Wainscoting Questions

By Kristi Linauer
addicted2decorating.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI started on the Venetian plaster finish on the bathroom walls, and it’s turning out so pretty! I won’t be sharing about the products and process today. That will be in a future post that I’ll share as soon as the walls are finished. But today, I want your input on the color. I’ve also run into a problem with the accent tile I ordered, so that has me rethinking the wainscoting as well. So let me know what you think on both things.

www.addicted2decorating.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

Give Your Bathroom A New Look With These Items

How important are the details in the decoration? In any room, but especially, in the bathroom. In this room, where there is usually not much furniture, details such as the roll holders, or the towel racks, allow us to give a sophisticated and different touch to the bathroom, and also, without carrying out any works.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall#Color
Real Simple

5 Decor Trends to Steal from the 2021 Real Simple Home—Including the 'It' Color of the Year

When we work with professional interior designers to decorate each room in the Real Simple Home, they're given free rein to select any colors, patterns, decor, and furniture they like. So long as the space is beautiful, functional, and helps solve any design challenges within the room, the rest is up to their creative whims. This year, as the designs unfolded, a few themes emerged, reflecting some of the top trends of the year. In nearly every room, you'll spot a woven accent or two (OK, maybe three!), and several rooms incorporated rich shades of olive green. Floral wallpaper is seeing a resurgence and grandmillennial style isn't going away just yet. According to the tastemakers behind the Real Simple Home, here are the top 5 trends of 2021, plus some products to shop for your own space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
roguevalleymessenger.com

3 Tips to Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious

One of the best things about modern decor trends is that they give your home the appearance of luxury without making you go bankrupt while decorating the entire house to suit a specific aesthetic. Thankfully, there are a handful of useful tips and tricks that most millennial homeowners use to make the most of their living space while saving as much as they can, and sometimes not spending a single penny at all. In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 things you can do (even if you have a tiny budget) to make your living room look and feel luxurious! Let’s get started.
INTERIOR DESIGN
sunset.com

Rethinking Plaster: How to Incorporate the Textured Material at Home

From side tables to mirrors, try these textured pieces to add depth at home. Plaster is one of the oldest building materials. Beginning around 7500 B.C., this ancient architectural compound was used to patch walls and construct massive buildings all over the world. Now designers like Kathy Kuo and HGTV’s Leanne Ford are utilizing plaster in a new way to create sculptural pieces, tables, lighting, and more. Retailers are also in on the trend.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

Geometric Wainscoting and Floral Wallpaper Amp Up a Previously Boring Bathroom

When Brittany Jepsen, the blogger behind The House That Lars Built, first met interior designer Meta Coleman while working on a photo shoot, they were dressed almost identically. The two quickly bonded over their shared style and love of color, and Jepsen knew immediately that it was Coleman who would help pour personality into the gutted home she purchased in Utah during the height of the pandemic. The pair tackled the primary bathroom first, injecting it with Jepsen’s maximalist style. And Coleman was never even given a formal brief: She had Jepsen complete a style questionnaire and knew the direction of the room almost at once. Here’s a look at a few of the bold design details.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
The Independent

10 best tool boxes with all the kit you need for home DIY

Choosing a toolkit can seem like an impossible task. Will it have everything you need? Will it have space to carry every DIY essential? But luckily, we’re here to help.For most users, a generic hand toolset is the best-suited type of toolkit for use around the home. These sets typically include hammers, screwdrivers, tape measures, pliers, and other tools used commonly for basic home maintenance.Then there are those made with specialists in mind. For instance, an electrician’s toolkit contains specialised gear like electrical tape and voltage testers. While mechanical sets tend to contain items like socket sets, ratchets and spanners...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Bouclé is the cosy interiors trend you need to know: These are the homeware buys to shop now

Thanks to designers such as Coco Chanel, bouclé has become a mainstay in the fashion world, but now it’s also enjoying its moment in the homeware spotlight.Heavy, soft and luxurious, the cosy textile is taking over Instagram, creeping onto the grids of all our favourite interiors influencers to become the must-have fabric of choice for any homeware lover.Perhaps it’s a result of our desire to create a warm and inviting environment amid freezing temperatures or our need to feel comforted and cocooned at home during the pandemic, but bouclé is suddenly everywhere.A fabric made from curly, looped yarn which has...
INTERIOR DESIGN
johnstonsunrise.net

COLLECTIBLES: Loose Toys are Worth Something Too!

I will admit, the majority of the collectibles articles I write for this column primarily focus on the rare, expensive, and if a toy factory sealed. While items in the best of the best condition always bring the most amount of money, there is still a market for opened, loose, and even incomplete toys or just the accessories themselves. This is because not every collector can afford to spend $200, $500, or $5,000 on a factory sealed Star Wars figure or G.I. Joe. But they can afford a near mint $60.00 Boba Fett that’s in pristine condition just out of the package. The tip here for collectors and pickers alike are that loose toys are everywhere in the wild. Yard sales, flea markets, and auctions are the perfect spot to find a box full of G.I. Joe, Star Wars, or He-Man. Even if they are covered in dirt, mouse excrement you name it! People go crazy for this stuff, don’t sleep, and leave money behind just because something is dirty.
SHOPPING
bobvila.com

What Happens if You Remodel a Home Without a Permit?

Q: We recently bought a new house, and we’re going to finish out the basement for added living space. We plan to do all the work ourselves, so do we need to pull a permit? What happens if we don’t get one?. A: Congrats on the new house! Local building...
HOME & GARDEN
GreenMatters

You Can Shop Secondhand From Home, Through These Online Thrift Stores

Buying vintage clothing and collectibles has been in vogue for some time now — not only do secondhand shops offer nostalgia at generally lower prices, but they also offer items that would otherwise have been discarded. It’s a sustainable way to shop and a great way for collectors to find what they need. And the digital age has made it possible to shop at the best online thrift stores without having to leave the comfort of your couch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tacoma News Tribune

Custom home with sensational views lists in NC for $1.7 million. Take a look

A home with breathtaking views from almost every angle has graced the real estate market in Asheville, North Carolina, for $1.795 million. And we aren’t lying when we say these views are on another level entirely. “This Amazing custom built home has year round spectacular views in every direction that...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy