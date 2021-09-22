Venetian Plaster Walls & Wainscoting Questions
I started on the Venetian plaster finish on the bathroom walls, and it’s turning out so pretty! I won’t be sharing about the products and process today. That will be in a future post that I’ll share as soon as the walls are finished. But today, I want your input on the color. I’ve also run into a problem with the accent tile I ordered, so that has me rethinking the wainscoting as well. So let me know what you think on both things.www.addicted2decorating.com
