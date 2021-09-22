CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Store Where New York City Bartenders Find Inspiration

By Caroline Hatchett
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstelle Bossy first learned about Kalustyan’s when she was working as a bartender at Del Posto in New York City. When she wandered for the first time into the fluorescent-lit store in the neighborhood sometimes called “Curry Hill,” a stretch of Lexington Avenue known for its Indian and Pakistani food, she was awestruck by the store’s array of spices, chiles, curry leaves, and dried flowers—all the dried flowers. “I would look at every single package. In those first trips it was the flowers that bowled me over. I discovered dried flowers I didn’t know existed,” says Bossy, who’s now the beverage director at Panorama Room on Roosevelt Island.

