CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

An Israelite Four Room House at Hazor: Biola Learn’s The Geography of Israel

By Charlie Trimm
biola.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the fourth post in a series on the new Biola Learn course called The Geography of Israel. Join The Good Book Blog and Associate Professor and Chair of Old Testament Charlie Trimm over the coming weeks to catch a glimpse into Israel and biblical settings. What kind...

www.biola.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Jews redeem firstborn son in ancient ceremony

Shortly after sundown, Yaakov Tabersky presented his firstborn son on a silver platter to a Jewish priest in a ceremony harking back to the biblical exodus from Egypt The ceremony, known as “pidyon ha-ben,” or redemption of the firstborn, was held in an ultra-Orthodox community in Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem Thursday night's ceremony had added significance because the baby is the great-grandchild of Aharon Biderman, the chief rabbi of the Lelov Hassidic dynasty. Firstborn sons originally made up the priesthood of the ancient Israelites. As described in the Book of Exodus, they were spared from the final plague...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Kotel and the Jews

The Yamim Noraim (High Holydays) provide a momentary respite from the political and religious wars of the Jews. We turn inwardly and emphasize our commonality and shared bonds with all of Israel. Rest assured, the battles will resume on the day after, but one feud – the struggle over the “Kotel compromise” – deserves attention now because the holidays shed light on one overlooked aspect of the dispute.
RELIGION
thelakemurraynews.net

How Was the Bible Formed? Part 2

51 Biblical Facts That Will Surprise You. The Christian Bible is the world’s best-selling and most-widely distributed book (7 billion copies). Since 2020, one million Bibles are being circulated annually, many through the Internet. The full Bible has been translated into 700 languages—more than any other book. The largest producer...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
The Jewish Press

Watch: Priestly Blessing at the Kotel, Sukkot 5782

Israel’s Corona Cabinet has decided that this year, 5782, attendance at the Western Wall during the Sukkot holiday would be possible for the entire public from around the country without a green tag. And so on Thursday morning our Jewish brothers and sisters have arrived from everywhere to pack the Kotel Plaza and receive the special Birkat Cohanim-priestly blessing carried out by hundreds of Cohanim.
RELIGION
nationalgeographic.com

These biblical queens played crucial roles in the rise and fall of ancient Israel

Some were heretics and others heroes, but these royal women all took center stage in some of the most important stories in the Old Testament. Beginning with Eve, Hebrew scriptures and the books of the Old Testament provide key insights into ancient attitudes toward the role of women. Wives, mothers, sisters, daughters, and leaders—Sarah, Hagar, Rachel, Leah, and Deborah—are important figures in the journey of the Hebrew tribes that culminates in their people’s settlement in Canaan (modern-day Israel and the Palestinian territories). The women who come after them—when their people unite, divide, and are exiled—have high-profile roles in stories about their struggles as a people. As queens and leaders, these female figures take on larger symbolic meanings, whether as role models, dire warnings, or bastions of hope.
RELIGION
Times Daily

Cyprus recovers looted 18th century church doors from Japan

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus' Orthodox Church formally took charge Thursday of two ornately decorated 18th century doors stolen from a church in the ethnically divided island's breakaway north and reclaimed from a Japanese art college after a long legal battle. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
WORLD
biola.edu

Bioethics and the Character of Human Life

Gilbert Meilander has spent his life at the intersection of theology and bioethics, including being selected for George W. Bush's bioethics commission that ran for most of his two terms as President. In his new book, Bioethics and the Character of Human Life, we get the "greatest hits" of Meilander's work and insight. Join Scott as he discusses Meilander's time on the Presidential bioethics commission as well as wisdom from his new book.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geography Of Israel#Four Room House#Ancient Israelites#Chair Of Old#Canaanite
wels.net

Through My Bible Yr 1 – September 25

1When the time drew near for David to die, he gave a charge to Solomon his son. 2 “I am about to go the way of all the earth,” he said. “So be strong, show yourself a man, 3 and observe what the LORD your God requires: Walk in his ways, and keep his decrees and commands, his laws and requirements, as written in the Law of Moses, so that you may prosper in all you do and wherever you go, 4and that the LORD may keep his promise to me: ‘If your descendants watch how they live, and if they walk faithfully before me with all their heart and soul, you will never fail to have a man on the throne of Israel.’
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Jewish Vocalists Celebrate in Sukkah of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion

In a demonstration of unity in the Sukkah of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, Mizrahi singers together with Chassidic singers sang together the musical classics of Sukkot in an 11-minute celebration of vocal prowess. Top Mizrahi and Chassidic singers from all genres in Jewish music came to the mayor’s sukkah to...
RELIGION
creation.com

The 7 Churches of Revelation, Times of Fire: movie review

As you may be aware, CMI’s ministry focuses on the historical accuracy of Scripture, particularly when it comes to the early chapters of Genesis. But while not our specialty, this history focus also overlaps into areas such as archaeology. We often receive many inquiries about alleged archaeological sites such as Göbekli Tepe, whose assigned ‘secular’ date would actually precede the biblical date of Creation (this, of course, cannot be true!).
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

House antisemites block funds for Israel’s Iron Dome

Let’s not mince words: Hard-left Democrats this week proved themselves not just anti-Zionist, but murderously antisemitic. They did this by forcing House leaders to strip from a short-term government-funding bill a measure that would have provided $1 billion to Israel to support its Iron Dome missile-defense system. The Iron Dome is a life-saving system with more than a 90% success rate in knocking down missiles fired by Palestinian terrorists toward Israel’s civilian population. Since first put into substantial use in 2014 , it has eliminated the threats from thousands upon thousands of potentially deadly rockets.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Middle East
Smithonian

Ancient Egyptian Tools Used in Worship of the Goddess Hathor Discovered

Archaeologists have discovered a number of tools that ancient Egyptians used in the ritual worship of the goddess Hathor. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities found the objects in the ancient city of Buto in Kafr El-Sheikh province, north of Cairo, Angy Essam reports for Egypt Today. During an...
RELIGION
IFLScience

Mass Grave Of Christian Crusaders Shows Bloody Reality Of Medieval War

A mass grave found near a castle in Lebanon bears the war-wounded bodies of European soldiers who perished in the Crusades – the medieval religious wars that hoped (and ultimately failed) to recover Jerusalem and “the Holy Land” from Islamic rule. Much of what we know about the Crusades comes...
WORLD
ARTnews

Ritualistic Tools Found at Egypt’s Temple of the Pharaohs: ‘An Important Discovery’

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a set of artifacts at the Temple of Pharaohs, an ancient structure about 60 miles east of Alexandria. The artifacts may have once been used in religious rituals, and could potentially shed light on some of the ceremonies that took place at the temple around 2,700 years ago. The find was announced by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities earlier this week. Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in a statement that the find was “an important discovery.” Among the objects found were pieces of ivory carved to resemble women carrying objects; statues...
SCIENCE
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.8:16-18; quote by Charles Spurgeon

The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together. For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.
RELIGION
Atlas Obscura

The Ancient People Who Burned Their Culture to the Ground

Smoke billows skyward, partially obscuring a monumental, two-story hall. The smell of roasting meat is thick in the night air, still oppressively hot though the sun has set on this arid valley in what is now southwestern Spain. Inside the hall, hundreds of people gather around a long wooden table...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy