Polish regulators renew license for Discovery-owned channel

Durango Herald
 6 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland's broadcasting regulators extended the license of Discovery Inc.-owned TVN24 at the last moment Wednesday but also adopted a resolution to pressure the American company to sell its majority stake in the TV news channel, which airs coverage that is critical of Poland's government. The National...

IN THIS ARTICLE
