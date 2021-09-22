Vikings Offense Poses Similar Threat as Titans to Seahawks

With an elite stable of offensive weapons, the Titans walked into Lumen Field on Sunday and spoiled the return of the 12s with a 33-30 upset over the Seahawks in overtime. As its offense faltered through the final three periods of play, Seattle's defense wore down to the tune of a near 20-minute time of possession differential while it desperately searched for answers to slow down the Tennessee attack. But running back Derrick Henry took one long look at the gassed unit and said, "I don't think you have the facilities for that, big man" as he exploded for three second-half touchdowns to put his team over the top in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL.