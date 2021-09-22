CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Officials Are Buying More Vaccine Doses To Donate To Other Countries

By Steve Inskeep, Tamara Keith
WAMU
 5 days ago

President Biden will announce the U.S. is buying 500 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. That would bring the total promised U.S. vaccine donations to more than 1.1 billion. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

wamu.org

