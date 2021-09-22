CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham tries to help Trump and McConnell bury the hatchet in bid to end distracting sideshow as Republicans work to win Senate in 2022 midterms

Lindsey Graham is trying to play peacemaker between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell ahead of the 2022 midterm elections when Republicans try to retake control of the Senate.

Republicans have feared a GOP primary clash between Trump-back contenders versus McConnell-supported candidates would be a losing proposition for the party. Many worry the inter-party fighting will hurt them at the ballot box next November.

Two senators told The Hill newspaper that Graham was trying to smooth things over between the two men, whose rift has grown wider as Trump left office and lobbied attack after attack on McConnell, who didn't support Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

'Lindsey was with the president this last weekend. From what I understand Trump said something complimentary about Mitch,' said a Republican senator, who described Graham's efforts to help bury the hatchet between McConnell and Trump.

Another senator confirmed to The Hill that Trump conceded to Graham that McConnell had indeed helped him at key moments, even though Trump now bashes McConnell regularly in public statements.

The Senate currently sits at an even 50-50 split. Republicans are defending 20 seats, including two in states Joe Biden won in 2020, while Democrats are defending 14 and none in states carried by Trump.

Lindsey Graham is trying to play peacemaker between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell ahead of the 2022 midterm elections

McConnell and Trump have feuded since the Kentucky Republican senator took to the Senate floor on January 6th to say Trump was 'morally responsible' for the MAGA riot earlier that day.

But McConnell did hold off on bringing Trump's second impeachment trial to the Senate until after the-then president was out of office.

He did not vote to impeach Trump and has not publicly criticized the former president since January 6th. He also refrains from answering Trump's barbs.

Trump blamed McConnell for Republicans losing control of the Senate in January 2021 when two special Senate elections in Georgia went for Democrats, making Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer the majority leader.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported Trump was looking for a Republican to challenge McConnell as leader of Senate Republicans.

Trump made calls to allies in the Senate and other supporters to gauge if they too felt it was time for a leadership change but lawmakers and their aides said there was apparently little interest in finding a Kentucky Republican to run against McConnell.

Additionally, Trump lashed out at McConnell at the end of August for giving President Joe Biden a win by allowing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass.

'Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed. He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow. I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics - now I don't have to be quiet anymore,' Trump said in a statement.

'He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they'll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country,' the former president added.

Graham has had his own up-and-down relationship with Trump but is seen as the Senate Republican who is closest to the former president.

'I gotta go,' Graham told The Hill, scrolling through his smartphone, when asked about the Trump-McConnell relationship.

Chuck Grassley, the Senate's oldest GOP lawmaker at 88, will seek an EIGHTH term in office, giving big boost to Republicans heading into midterm election

Chuck Grassley, the Senate's oldest Republican lawmaker, announced Friday morning he will seek an eighth term office, giving his party a much-needed boost heading into the midterm election. 'It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
