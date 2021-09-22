Timken (TKR) is withdrawing its full year 2021 financial outlook
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced that it expects lower sales and earnings in the second half of 2021, compared to the company's prior expectations. Timken's results are being impacted by unabating customer and supply chain disruptions and related manufacturing inefficiencies, as well as continued inflationary pressures across the enterprise.
