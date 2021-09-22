CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

People on the Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President and Regional Project Partner at Lincoln Avenue Capital. Leading affordable housing acquirer and developer Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC) welcomes Scott Shaw as Vice President and Regional Project Partner. With more than 20 years of experience in affordable and mixed-income real estate development as well as asset management, Scott will oversee LAC’s New England operations, partnerships, and affordable housing developments. An impact-focused company, LAC works to develop solutions to address America’s affordable housing shortage.

www.bizjournals.com

