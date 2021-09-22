People on the Move
Vice President and Regional Project Partner at Lincoln Avenue Capital. Leading affordable housing acquirer and developer Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC) welcomes Scott Shaw as Vice President and Regional Project Partner. With more than 20 years of experience in affordable and mixed-income real estate development as well as asset management, Scott will oversee LAC’s New England operations, partnerships, and affordable housing developments. An impact-focused company, LAC works to develop solutions to address America’s affordable housing shortage.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0