Laundromat
Limitations are the Mother of Innovation. Parley Theatre’s may have invented a new genre in their streamed production of Laundromat, by Greg Brisendine, now available for free on You Tube. The play’s original structure was a response to a number of factors: the technical limitations of the pandemic’s quarantine, causing abandonment of live performances and rehearsals as well as the innovative use of modern computer-screen technology. It was both funny, and endearing, as a motley crew of intense “individuals” gathers at the unsociable hours of 2 am to do their laundry at the Heart’s Desire Laundromat.www.dramainthehood.net
