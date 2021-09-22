CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Safety tips for farmers during harvest season

Clayton County Register
 6 days ago

Alliant Energy provides tips to keep farmers safe and avoid overhead power lines. As the annual fall harvest begins, Alliant Energy urges farmers to know their surroundings and equipment sizes. This knowledge will help them avoid overhead power lines and keep them safe while in the fields. Contact incidents with Alliant Energy’s electric power lines increase significantly during harvest season. There are three main reasons for this: More equipment is in the field; that equipment tends to be larger, like combines, wagons and tractors; and farmers work more hours in the dark when it’s difficult to see poles and wires.

waukonstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad Cities Onlines

Illinois farmers happy with soybean, corn harvests

SPRINGFIELD — As Illinois farmers bring in the harvest from two crops seeding has begun for a third. A fifth of Illinois' 2021 corn crop — 21 percent — was out of the field on Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report. That's slightly ahead of the five-year average of 18 percent harvested by this point in the season.
ILLINOIS STATE
agrinews-pubs.com

Harvest helper: Food truck brings meals to farmers

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Todd Laczyinski isn’t a typical insurance agent working from a desk in an office. This time of year you can find him driving a food truck from field to field, bringing farmers meals. “All the farmers are so appreciative, and I’m so appreciative of what they do,”...
VALPARAISO, IN
nashobavalleyvoice.com

These farmers looking beyond fall harvest

TOWNSEND — While Christmas may be about three months away, Christmas tree farmers across Massachusetts are hard at work in preparation for the holiday rush. On Saturday, over 50 Christmas tree farmers from across the state were in attendance for the Massachusetts Christmas Tree Association’s annual meeting, which was held at D.J. Hussey Farm on Dudley Road.
TOWNSEND, MA
13abc.com

Wet weather delays the harvest for some local farmers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sunshine was certainly a welcome sight for a lot of people Friday, especially farmers. There are plenty of water-logged fields around the area after the wet week. “Since the beginning of August, we’ve had almost 14 inches of rain,” says Jeff Creque, a third-generation farmer....
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Electric Power#Overhead Lines#Alliant Energy
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa farmer prioritizing vulnerable corn as harvest approaches

Iowa farmer prioritizing vulnerable corn as harvest approaches. September 23, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. A farmer in north-central Iowa knows where he’d like to begin when harvest starts in the coming days. Austin Charlson of Belmond says he has some corn that was planted early...
IOWA STATE
cordellbeacon.com

Tips for harvesting test plots

With harvest quickly approaching, it’s time to make sure your combine is prepped and ready for the field. If you are going to harvest test plots or other strip trials with your combine, there are some additional steps you should consider to ensure high-quality data from test plots. Evaluate status...
AGRICULTURE
Urbanna Southside Sentinel

Middlesex farmers harvesting good crop

Thanks to plenty of rain, Middlesex County farmers are harvesting a good crop of corn this year. In this after dark view, the golden harvest flows from a truck headed for storage at Hampstead Farm’s grain bin that was built last year near Cooks Corner. Hampstead Farm’s Jason Bray said...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
siouxlandnews.com

Farmers hit by storms optimistic as harvest begins

STOCKHAM, Neb. — For Gerald Ochsner there's nothing sweeter than a red combine. “It's like watermelon. Keep the red, throw the green away,” he jokes, as he said he prefers Case IH combines over John Deere. Now 85, he's been farming since he was 16, saying he's been through this...
AGRICULTURE
x1071.com

Harvesting hope: A farmer’s story of resilience

SAUK CITY, Wis. — It’s by no means a stretch to say farmers are essential workers; everyone needs to eat. For Nathan Brickl, a farmer in the Sauk City area, his work is far from a chore — farming is fun. It’s his life. When life threw him a curveball, he proved to everyone he’s not done playing yet.
SAUK CITY, WI
WANE-TV

Drive safe this fall harvest season with tips from Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Harvest season is here and for some that means visiting pumpkin patches and apple orchards, but the Indiana State Police (ISP) is reminding motorists that harvest season also means farmers will begin harvesting this year’s corn and soybean crops. “Fall is one of my favorite seasons of...
INDIANA STATE
Lexington Clipper-Herald

With harvest upcoming, safety is key to success

NEBRASKA — With fall approaching that means one thing for nearly all of Nebraska, harvest time is nearly upon us and while it can be a hectic time, safety is a key to the process. Agricultural and farm work is vital to Nebraska, contributing greatly to the state, but the...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Golden Harvest has continued to adapt to serve farmers during the pandemic

Golden Harvest has continued to adapt to serve farmers during the pandemic. GW Fuhr, head of Syngenta sales, discusses how Golden Harvest has adapted to maintain farmer relationships and meet their needs during COVID-19. “We challenged our teams to work differently to serve the farmer—whether that was our supply chains...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Minnesota farmer harvesting edible beans and lifting sugarbeets

Minnesota farmer harvesting edible beans and lifting sugarbeets. Harvest is rolling for a west-central Minnesota farmer who grows corn, soybeans, sugarbeets, edible beans, alfalfa, and raises beef cattle. Noah Hultgren of Raymond says he’s cut his fourth alfalfa crop and began harvesting dark red kidney beans last week. “And yesterday...
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNT-TV

NPS offers rafting safety tips as Gauley season begins

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Gauley season officially returned in southern West Virginia, meaning thousands of people will visit the region to raft the Gauley River. Dave Bieri is the District Supervisor with New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. He provided some safety tips for thrill-seekers. “The main thing...
LIFESTYLE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Southern Minnesota farmer on the cusp of soybean harvest

Southern Minnesota farmer on the cusp of soybean harvest. Harvest is just days away for a south-central Minnesota farmer. Andy Bakken of Albert Lea says some of his soybeans have reached maturity. “We did plant kind of a full spectrum of beans this year, so we’ve got some 1.4’s and...
MINNESOTA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Helpful Tips to Keep You Safe During Hurricane Season

September marks National Preparedness Month. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is encouraging communities, schools, businesses, and residents to take steps to prepare in case of an emergency. Owner of Southern Trust Home Service, Ted Puzio has some helpful tips to keep you safe during hurricane season.
ENVIRONMENT
kicdam.com

Spencer Fire Chief Talks Harvest and Fall Safety

Spencer, IA (KICD)– We have officially moved into the Fall season and while it is a favorite time for many some local emergency officials are showing continued concern for safety. Spencer Fire Chief John Conyn sat down with KICD News to talk about things to be on the lookout for...
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy