CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) observed lower than expected levels of activity amongst its independent distributors, lowers guidance

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Herbalife Nutrition, (NYSE: HLF) a premier global nutrition company, today announced it is revising its third quarter and full year 2021 guidance. The Company is making this announcement in advance of its September 14, 2021 virtual Investor Day to ensure investors have the most up-to-date financial information.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Herbalife Stock Drops After Lowering Guidance as Sellers Stay Home

Herbalife (HLF) - Get Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the nutritional supplement maker cut its revenue guidance due to low distributor activity amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. Herbalife now expects net sales to decline between 6.5% and 3.5%, a midpoint that is 700 basis points lower...
MARKETS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Herbalife Shares Plunge After Company Lowers Revenue Guidance

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition plunged 21% on news that the downtown-based nutrition supplement company. lowered third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance due to lower-than-expected results from its distributor network. The company released the lowered guidance in advance of an investor conference it hosted on Sept. 14 designed to drum up investor...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ConforMIS (CFMS) lowers Q3 revenue guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) provided today an update of its third quarter revenue performance expectations in advance of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (“OpCo Summit”). The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee and hip procedures as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant. Accordingly, the Company has updated its revenue outlook for the third quarter. Conformis now expects product revenue for the quarter to be approximately $13.7 million to $14.3 million. This compares to the $15.5 million to $16.5 million projection announced on August 4, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

D. R. Horton (DHI) Lowers Q4 Revenue Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI), America’s Builder, today reported that the Company is updating its guidance for homes closed, consolidated revenues and home sales gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company now expects...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbalife Nutrition#Hlf#Compensation#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#The Company
StreetInsider.com

BofA Upgrades Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Buy, Downgrades O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to Neutral and Snap-On (SNA) to Underperform on Valuation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA analyst Elizabeth Suzuki made three rating calls in the bank’s research coverage of retailing-hardline car companies. The analyst upgraded Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) to Buy from Neutral with a $23.00...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) reported Q3 EPS of $2.49, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GUIDANCE:. Concentrix Corporation sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
StreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 9/28

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) KeyBanc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Raises Estimates on Tesla (TSLA) Ahead of 'Best-Ever Quarter' in Q3

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter raised estimates on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and reiterated an Overweight rating and a $1,200.00 per share price target after conducting a quarterly review of worldwide electric vehicle (EV) sales.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Scientific Games (SGMS), Endeavor Group (EDR) Both Gain on $1.2B OpenBet Deal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained nearly 6% after-hours Monday after the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell OpenBet, its Sports Betting business, to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) for $1.2 billion, out of which $1 billion in cash and $200 million in Endeavor Class A common stock.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Datametrex Signs Covid-19 Testing Service Agreement with Entertainment Company's Cruise Line

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited(TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF)(the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a COVID-19 testing service agreement with the entertainment operations and talent department for a cruise line owned and operated by one of the world's largest media and entertainment company.
StreetInsider.com

Paragon 28 (FNA) Files For up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and we are dedicated to improving patient lives. Our innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. To treat these painful, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions, we provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that includes surgical implants and disposables, as well as surgical instrumentation. Our broad suite of surgical solutions comprises 72 product systems, including approximately 8,700 SKUs to help fit the specific needs of each patient and procedure. We design each of our products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent and reproducible. We believe our passion, expertise, and exclusive focus in the foot and ankle market has allowed us to better understand the needs of our patients and physicians, which has enabled us to create innovations and enhanced solutions that disrupt and transform the foot and ankle market. As a result, we have experienced significant growth and momentum in our business."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Downsized IPO Opens Up 8%, Jumps 34% Higher Post Open

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today's IPO for ominichannel jewelry retailer Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) opened for trading earlier at $13 after pricing 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share, below the expected $14-$16 range. The IPO size was also cut from 16,666,667 shares. Shares have since moved to $16.08, or +37%.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Designated person notification

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on https://www.bourse.lu/home and on ArcelorMittal’s web site https://corporate.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

PagerDuty (PD) Management Meeting Takeaways Reveal Inflection - William Blair

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri reiterated an Outperform rating on PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) after hosting virtual investor meetings with CEO Jennifer Tejada and CFO Howard Wilson. The meetings revealed continued steady improvement in PagerDuty’s underlying business environment and the large and underpenetrated market opportunity ahead of the company following the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Globus Maritime (GLBS) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.00

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, versus ($38.66) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.83 million, versus $2.3 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Globus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Convertible Deal a 'Win-Win' For All - Stifel

Stifel analyst Tao Qiu reiterated a Buy rating and $10.00 price target on Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) after the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K T. Rowe Price Internatio

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund. Supplement to Prospectus and Summary Prospectus dated May 1, 2021. The following changes are effective October 1, 2021. The fund’s Board of Directors...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy