CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

D. R. Horton (DHI) Lowers Q4 Revenue Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI), America’s Builder, today reported that the Company is updating its guidance for homes closed, consolidated revenues and home sales gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company now expects...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Scientific Games (SGMS), Endeavor Group (EDR) Both Gain on $1.2B OpenBet Deal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained nearly 6% after-hours Monday after the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell OpenBet, its Sports Betting business, to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) for $1.2 billion, out of which $1 billion in cash and $200 million in Endeavor Class A common stock.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Paragon 28 (FNA) Files For up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and we are dedicated to improving patient lives. Our innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. To treat these painful, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions, we provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that includes surgical implants and disposables, as well as surgical instrumentation. Our broad suite of surgical solutions comprises 72 product systems, including approximately 8,700 SKUs to help fit the specific needs of each patient and procedure. We design each of our products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent and reproducible. We believe our passion, expertise, and exclusive focus in the foot and ankle market has allowed us to better understand the needs of our patients and physicians, which has enabled us to create innovations and enhanced solutions that disrupt and transform the foot and ankle market. As a result, we have experienced significant growth and momentum in our business."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Thor Industries (THO) Tops Q4 EPS by $1.19

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) reported Q4 EPS of $4.12, $1.19 better than the analyst estimate of $2.93. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.59 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 9/28

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) KeyBanc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Home Sales#Dhi#Labor Market#Streetinsider Premium#Company
StreetInsider.com

Salesforce (CRM) Raises FY22 Revenue Guidance; Initiates FY23 Revenue

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the following revision to its Fiscal Year 2022 revenue guidance and initiation of Fiscal Year 2023 guidance as of Sept. 23, 2021. Raises FY22 revenue guidance to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Micron (MU) Stock Falls Following Q4 Beat, But Guidance Miss

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock is trading 4% lower after-hours following the company’s reported Q4 results, with EPS coming in at $2.42, better than the Street estimate of $2.32, and revenue coming in at $8.27 billion, versus the Street estimate of $8.21 billion.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) PT Raised to $48 at Canaccord Genuity

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the price target on Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) to $48.00 (from $38.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Endava (DAVA) Reports Q4 EPS of GBP0.41

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Endava (NYSE: DAVA) reported Q4 EPS of GBP0.41, versus GBP0.23 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at GBP133.6 million, versus GBP90.46 million reported last year. OUTLOOK:. At this time, the general economic environment remains...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

iPower Inc. (IPW) Misses Q4 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) reported Q3 EPS of $2.49, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $2.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GUIDANCE:. Concentrix Corporation sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Affirm (AFRM) Surges 17% Following Strong Q4 Results, Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares are up 17% after-hours following fourth quarter results, with EPS of ($0.48), missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29), but revenue of $261.8 million (71% year-over-year growth) coming in better than the consensus estimate of $225.29 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Globus Maritime (GLBS) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.00

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, versus ($38.66) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.83 million, versus $2.3 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Globus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Asia Channel Checks Indicate Supply Headwinds Reducing Growth by 20%

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer reiterated Outperform ratings on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
StreetInsider.com

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Tops Q4 EPS by $0.12

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.28), $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $500K. As of June 30, 2021, the Company's cash, cash equivalents and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

ConforMIS (CFMS) lowers Q3 revenue guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) provided today an update of its third quarter revenue performance expectations in advance of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (“OpCo Summit”). The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee and hip procedures as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant. Accordingly, the Company has updated its revenue outlook for the third quarter. Conformis now expects product revenue for the quarter to be approximately $13.7 million to $14.3 million. This compares to the $15.5 million to $16.5 million projection announced on August 4, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $8.21 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy