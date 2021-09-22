D. R. Horton (DHI) Lowers Q4 Revenue Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and we are dedicated to improving patient lives. Our innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. To treat these painful, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions, we provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that includes surgical implants and disposables, as well as surgical instrumentation. Our broad suite of surgical solutions comprises 72 product systems, including approximately 8,700 SKUs to help fit the specific needs of each patient and procedure. We design each of our products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent and reproducible. We believe our passion, expertise, and exclusive focus in the foot and ankle market has allowed us to better understand the needs of our patients and physicians, which has enabled us to create innovations and enhanced solutions that disrupt and transform the foot and ankle market. As a result, we have experienced significant growth and momentum in our business."

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO