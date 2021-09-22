Iowa farmers are pursuing actions in response to changing weather
Study shows Iowa farmers are taking adaptive and maladaptive actions to climate change. Iowa is a major producer of grain, meat, dairy, eggs and other major agricultural commodities. The state’s agriculture has also been increasingly impacted by climate change-related extreme weather over the last decade as droughts, extreme rains, floods, and most recently, a severe derecho have damaged crops, livestock and livelihoods.waukonstandard.com
