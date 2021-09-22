CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa farmers are pursuing actions in response to changing weather

Clayton County Register
 6 days ago

Study shows Iowa farmers are taking adaptive and maladaptive actions to climate change. Iowa is a major producer of grain, meat, dairy, eggs and other major agricultural commodities. The state’s agriculture has also been increasingly impacted by climate change-related extreme weather over the last decade as droughts, extreme rains, floods, and most recently, a severe derecho have damaged crops, livestock and livelihoods.

waukonstandard.com

KCCI.com

Big weather changes on the way

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Abundant sunshine. Very warm. High 89F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for...
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Destructive Bug Finds Its Way To Kansas, Iowa Farmers Are Warned To Be Watchful

Statewide Iowa — Farmers in Iowa and across the Midwest are keeping a lookout for an exotic bug that was found in Kansas earlier this month. The spotted lanternfly has bright red hind wings with black spots. Robin Pruisner, with the Iowa Department of Agriculture, says the insect could harm nursery stock and woody plants like trees, shrubs and raspberries.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Spotty precipitation last week allows for Iowa farmers to begin harvesting crops

DES MOINES, Iowa — Spotty precipitation did not slow activities down significantly as Iowa’s farmers had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 26, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included spraying for army worms in forages as well as harvesting hay, soybeans and corn.
IOWA STATE
13abc.com

Wet weather delays the harvest for some local farmers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The sunshine was certainly a welcome sight for a lot of people Friday, especially farmers. There are plenty of water-logged fields around the area after the wet week. “Since the beginning of August, we’ve had almost 14 inches of rain,” says Jeff Creque, a third-generation farmer....
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
kelo.com

Iowa leader of virus response leaving public health agency

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist is leaving the job next month. The agency announced Wednesday that Dr. Caitlin Pedati, a pediatrician, will “pursue new opportunities.”. Pedati has been in the job since 2018 and was a visible adviser to...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa farmer prioritizing vulnerable corn as harvest approaches

Iowa farmer prioritizing vulnerable corn as harvest approaches. September 23, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. A farmer in north-central Iowa knows where he’d like to begin when harvest starts in the coming days. Austin Charlson of Belmond says he has some corn that was planted early...
IOWA STATE
Globe Gazette

State announces resignation of central figure in Iowa’s COVID-19 response

DES MOINES — In an abrupt development and without explanation from the source, Dr. Caitlin Pedati’s resignation as Iowa’s medical director and epidemiologist was announced Wednesday by the state public health department. Pedati, one of the central figures in the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to leave...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Missouri farmers want credit for conservation in climate change

Missouri farmers want credit for conservation in climate change. September 21, 2021 By Julie Harker Filed Under: Carbon, Conservation, News. The president of the Missouri Farm Bureau says the state’s farmers have a great story to tell about environmental solutions to climate change. Garrett Hawkins says the Biden Administration’s whole of government approach must include farmers at the table.
MISSOURI STATE
Charles City Press

Charles City couple named Iowa tree farmers of the year

Dennis and Rhonda Westergard of Charles City have been named Iowa’s tree farmers of the year, and a forestry field day will be held on their farm north of Charles City next week. Greg Heidebrink, Iowa DNR district forester, said, “The Westergard’s are a fantastic family that have done some...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Fluctuating weather concerns Johnson County farmers

The fluctuating weather in Johnson County and its surrounding area has created uncertainty in local farmers regarding the well-being of their crops. The weather has been a concern, especially the little amount of rain, said Steve Swenka, farmer and rancher of Double G Angus Farms in Tiffin. “I think I...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa farmers harvest corn and soybeans as crops mature rapidly

Iowa farmers harvest corn and soybeans as crops mature rapidly. September 20, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. With more than half of Iowa’s corn crop at maturity, farmers around the state have begun harvest. The latest USDA crop report says other activities during the week included...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa farmer mindful of stalk integrity going into harvest

Farmers in drought-affected areas are mindful of stalk integrity going into harvest. Kelly Nieuwenhuis grows corn and soybeans in northwest Iowa and tells Brownfield some of his farms received less than seven total inches of rain between March and September. “That plant is amazing (because) it will do anything and...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Auburn Farmer Elected To Iowa Soybean Association Executive Committee

Photo (left to right): Jeff Frank, of Auburn, at-large director; Dave Walton, of Wilton, treasurer; Robb Ewoldt, of Davenport, ISA president; Randy Miller, of Lacona, president-elect; Suzanne Shirbroun, of Farmersburg, secretary. (Photo credit: Joclyn Bushman/Iowa Soybean Association) The Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) has announced that an Auburn resident has been...
AUBURN, IA
ocj.com

Weed control in changing weather

Wetter springs and hotter, drier summers, already becoming the norm in the Corn Belt, put stress on corn during key reproductive stages, including silking and grain fill. But those same weather conditions can benefit the scrappy weeds that thrive in tough environments. “Adverse weather and weeds are two stressors to...
AGRICULTURE
Radio Iowa

Iowa dairy farmer to testify before Senate Ag Committee

The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy will testify today about milk prices before the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says the problems with government regulation of the dairy industry date back decades, perhaps as far as the 1930s. He says the trouble originates with what are known as federal milk marketing orders which set up provisions for dairy processors.
IOWA STATE
kttn.com

Local elections in Iowa to Include voting changes

There is no federal or statewide race this fall, but Iowa voters in many cities will still head to the polls for municipal and school elections and county auditors hope they are informed about sweeping changes the state adopted this year dealing with voting. In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed...
IOWA STATE

