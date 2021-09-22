Matt Wells Still Smarting From Last Year’s Loss to Texas

Texas Tech’s Matt Wells and Erik Ezukanma can’t get last year’s loss to Texas out of their heads as the Red Raiders prepare for the Longhorns on Saturday. Last year, when the Red Raiders hosted the Longhorns, a game that was also the Big 12 opener for both teams, saw the Red Raiders fall to Texas, 63-56, in overtime. With 3:13 left in regulation, the Red Raiders had a 14-point lead. But Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger led Texas back in those final minutes, leading two scoring drives to tie the game and send it to overtime.