The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is trying to identify two suspects who were caught on video surveillance stealing chainsaws and tree trimming equipment. BPD Captain Jay Hastings says the thefts occurred in the 1600 Block of SE Prairie Heights Drive between 3:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He says the suspects were driving a small four door car - possibly a Nissan Altima or similar style vehicle.