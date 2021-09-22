CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StubHub says Luke Combs, Garth Brooks among most in-demand acts live acts for 2021, Kenny Chesney in top 10 for 2022

By Gayle Thompson
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs and Garth Brooks are among the most in-demand acts for 2021, according to ticket marketplace StubHub. Luke came in second on the list, while Garth — who canceled the remainder of his Stadium Tour amid COVID-19 concerns — came in fourth. Chris Stapleton landed at fifth place on...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

