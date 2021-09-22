CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O’Lakes Kicks Off 'How Do You Queso' Contest

fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Farmer-owned co-op Land O’Lakes has gotten in on the queso craze and kicked off the “How Do You Queso?” contest, a competition for queso-obsessed operators launched in collaboration with Chef’s Roll. The “How Do You Queso?” competition allows queso (and the chefs who love it) to take centerstage in front...

Related
fsrmagazine.com

The Toasted Yolk Cafe Rolls Out New Lineup of Comfort Food

As the toasty weather turns into a delightful autumn breeze, The Toasted Yolk Cafe fans can get warm and fuzzy with new hearty, southern comfort food and cocktails. From Sept. 27 through Jan. 2, all Toasted Yolk locations will feature new reimagined interpretations of traditional classics with a seasonal twist on its farm-to-table breakfast, lunch and brunchy booze lineup. These one-of-a-kind, fall-inspired creations include:
RESTAURANTS
fsrmagazine.com

Friendly's Launches New Lineup of Entrees for Limited Time

With the weather cooling down and kids returning to school, Friendly’s Restaurants are bringing families together around the table, by adding hearty comfort food entrees and festive ice cream sundaes to the menu for a limited time. From September 27th to March 13th, the iconic restaurant chain is serving up...
RESTAURANTS
Innovate Long Island

Innovation: That’s how the cookie crumbles, or you do

Innovation is at the heart and soul of food – the world has been innovating with food since the discovery of fire. Much has changed over the centuries, and we’re always looking for the “next big thing” regarding food. Most of us consider “food innovators” to be chefs who create new fusion foods, blend cultures, create amazing recipes, use exotic ingredients or otherwise create the next exciting and unexpected taste.
RECIPES

#Land O Lakes#Alcohol#American Cheese#Food Drink#Chef S Roll#Land O Lakes Foodservice#Queso Sample Boxes#Meglio
fsrmagazine.com

Rock Bottom Reinvents Menu with Chef-Crafted Food and Unique Brews

Rock Bottom is revealing what an unexpected Gastro-Brewery experience looks like with the debut of its new core menu. Beginning Sept. 21, Rock Bottom is reinventing its menu to feature more chef-crafted food and unique brews. By infusing in-house beers with a wide variety of innovative, global flavors and premium ingredients, guests get a front seat to a culinary experience unlike any other.
RESTAURANTS
fsrmagazine.com

Tropical Bar Concept Tiki Tatsu-Ya to Open October 4

Brothers Tatsu and Shion Aikawa and the Tatsu-Ya family announced the opening of Tiki Tatsu-Ya on Monday, October 4. At the much-anticipated restaurant and bar, guests will be transported to an immersive, tropical paradise that delights all the senses, a place to escape the modern world and let worries drift away. A menu of shareable bites and a robust beverage program pay tribute to the tiki cocktail genre and fare, featuring renditions of iconic classics while delivering inventive, new interpretations with a Japanese influence. Located at 1300 S Lamar Blvd. in the heart of South Austin, Tiki Tatsu-Ya will be open Wednesday through Saturday, with beverage service beginning at 4 p.m. and the kitchen open from 5 to 10 p.m. On Sundays, Tiki Tatsu-Ya will offer beverage service only from 2 to 10 p.m. An expanded menu and hours of operations are in the works and will be shared at a later time. Reservations are highly encouraged and will soon be available via Resy. Updates will be shared on social media @tikitatsu_ya.
RESTAURANTS
fsrmagazine.com

Walnut Grill, the Restaurant for Everyone with Room to Grow

Don’t try to be everything to everyone. This is a piece of advice restaurateurs receive all the time, and it’s one Walnut Grill swiftly discarded. Whether guests want a spot in its large, comfortable bars with TVs and music, or the fresh air of a patio space or quiet enclave to hang with family, the Pittsburgh-based chain has it. The menu also presents diverse options, something that was well appreciated by guests in the heavy carryout days of the pandemic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
