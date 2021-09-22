Land O’Lakes Kicks Off 'How Do You Queso' Contest

Brothers Tatsu and Shion Aikawa and the Tatsu-Ya family announced the opening of Tiki Tatsu-Ya on Monday, October 4. At the much-anticipated restaurant and bar, guests will be transported to an immersive, tropical paradise that delights all the senses, a place to escape the modern world and let worries drift away. A menu of shareable bites and a robust beverage program pay tribute to the tiki cocktail genre and fare, featuring renditions of iconic classics while delivering inventive, new interpretations with a Japanese influence. Located at 1300 S Lamar Blvd. in the heart of South Austin, Tiki Tatsu-Ya will be open Wednesday through Saturday, with beverage service beginning at 4 p.m. and the kitchen open from 5 to 10 p.m. On Sundays, Tiki Tatsu-Ya will offer beverage service only from 2 to 10 p.m. An expanded menu and hours of operations are in the works and will be shared at a later time. Reservations are highly encouraged and will soon be available via Resy. Updates will be shared on social media @tikitatsu_ya.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO