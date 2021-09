The Neillsville City Council approved hiring a part time employee for IT services. The Council approved to accept the recommendation to hire Barb Boyer as an other part-time employee for IT services at $20 per hour effective September 16th. The Council also approved the recommendation to accept the portion of the Roger Heineck property at 1004 E. Second Street extended into the right-of-way of E. Second Street. City Clerk Rex Roehl stated there is a statutory process for the abandonment of a proposed right-of-way. A motion is needed to proceed with the process. The Council approved to proceed with that process. The Council also approved a resolution that would create a 4th TIF District for the City of Neillsville. The Council also heard a request from the Neillsville Fire Department to close W. Eight Street from Grand Avenue to Hewett Street and West Street from W. Eighth Street to the rear parking lot of the Brickyard Bar & Grill for their steak feed fundraiser on October 2nd from approximately 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. The Council approved that request. The Council also approved two donations from the Listenman Foundation including $1,000 for Christmas decoration and $8,600 for the water fountain for O’Neill Creek. City Clerk Rex Roehl also opened and read the following proposals for a $550,000 loan to finance the purchase and remodeling of the former BMO Bank building/property at 106 W. Division Street for a new City Hall. Citizens State Bank was 2.30% for a ten-year repayment, Associated Bank was 2.82% for a ten-year repayment and Unity Bank was 2.83% for a ten-year repayment. The Council approved the Citizens State Bank proposal for financing the $550,000 City Hall building loan at 2.30% with no fees and ten-year repayment.

NEILLSVILLE, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO