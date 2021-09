Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter increased 54% to a fourth-quarter record of $35.4 million, as compared to $23 million for the same period a year earlier. Net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30 increased 13% to a record $114 million, as compared to $101.4 million for the same period a year ago.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO