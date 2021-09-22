CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Stitch Fix (SFIX) Launches Stitch Fix Freestyle

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) The leading online personal shopping and styling service, Stitch Fix, announced the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle™- a differentiated shopping experience, where anyone can discover and instantly buy items that are thoughtfully curated for them based on their personal style preferences, fit and size. For the first time ever, anyone will be able to purchase items directly from Stitch Fix without ordering a Fix first.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Andrea O’Donnell Steps Down as Deckers Fashion Lifestyle President + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 28, 2021: Deckers Brands‘ Andrea O’Donnell has stepped down from the position of president of fashion lifestyle to accept another opportunity, according to the company. CEO Dave Powers will assume the role in an interim basis, effective immediately. O’Donnell has held the position since 2016 and was instrumental in expanding Ugg’s business. “The Ugg brand, currently in its strongest position ever, continues to grow as a year-round global lifestyle brand...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

With Freestyle, Stitch Fix Aims To Disrupt Fashion - Again

Anyone doubting Stitch Fix's continued ability to dazzle its customers should look at its most recent earnings. Not only did the company blast past forecasts, it also announced a major step-change to take sales to a whole new level. The San Francisco-based company is introducing Stitch Fix Freestyle, an evolution...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfix#Android#Smartphone App#Streetinsider Premium#Stitch Fix#Stitch Fix Freestyle#Shoppable#Brands Shop
Esquire

Stitch Fix Created an Online Store Just for You

Algorithms: They've become the way of the Internet, offering content that's entirely based on your past searches. If you perused the best romance novels lately, get ready for Danielle Steel to flood your feed. A Marvel fan? The latest trailers and the company’s merch are most likely all you see when you log on. The process makes sense: Tailoring ads to your personal tastes is a smart way to spur commerce. And Stitch Fix has been capitalizing on this practice for a decade.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Stitch Fix's New Store Is Tailored to Your Personal Style

We've all been here during the past year's surge in online shopping: Clicking through a laundry list of stores, scrolling endlessly to find just one perfect jean or sweater—if we're lucky. We know what we want, but our favorite retailers can't always deliver it. The home of your go-to styling...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
pymnts

Stitch Fix Relying on ‘New Ecosystem’ to Drive Consumer Spend

Online styling service Stitch Fix is rapidly expanding its offerings beyond its traditional “Fix,” wherein stylists choose products for clients without direct customer input, in an attempt to take a larger share of the apparel market and steady the company’s market volatility. Freestyle, formerly known as Shop and Direct Buy,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

As Stitch Fix Surpasses $2B in Sales, Will Its New ‘Freestyle’ Service Drive Further Growth?

Stitch Fix has made its name delivering stylist-curated boxes of clothing and accessories. The company is now looking to broaden its reach with a service that lets anyone purchase items directly from its site or app without expert input. Previously, customers had to order a box, or “Fix,” before gaining access to the direct buying experience, but the new service, branded as Stitch Fix Freestyle, is also open to first-time shoppers. On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Elizabeth Spaulding outlined how the launch will help expand Stitch Fix’s user base beyond the more than four million active customers it...
BUSINESS
The Press

Stitch Fix Expands Service with the Launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) The leading online personal shopping and styling service, Stitch Fix, announced the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle™- a differentiated shopping experience, where anyone can discover and instantly buy items that are thoughtfully curated for them based on their personal style preferences, fit and size. For the first time ever, anyone will be able to purchase items directly from Stitch Fix without ordering a Fix first.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Stitch Fix vs. Trunk Club: Battle of the clothing delivery boxes

Whether you're looking to switch up your wardrobe or you'd rather avoid trying on clothes at the store, you might have considered trying a clothing box delivery or subscription service. But with the dozens of options available, choosing the right one for you might seem daunting. Two of the most...
APPAREL
Fast Company

Stitch Fix wants to revolutionize e-commerce—by treating it like an old-school department store

Shopping for fashion online hasn’t changed much over the past two decades. But Stitch Fix thinks it should. Katrina Lake founded Stitch Fix in 2011 as a styling service that used a combination of data and human stylists to send customers boxes of personalized products from dozens of brands, including Madewell, Kate Spade, Champion, and The North Face. Over the past decade, it has grown into a fashion behemoth, with 4.1 million active users generating $1.7 billion in revenue in 2020. Now, the company has a bold new ambition: It wants to use its data to transform the online shopping experience.
RETAIL
diyinspired.com

DIY Stitch Costume for Adults

This year for our family Halloween costumes our theme is Lilo and Stitch. My not-so-little eleven-year-old is almost as tall as I am. Today, I’m going to share her costume; and how to make this DIY Stitch costume for adults inspired by the Disney movie, Lilo and Stitch. Below is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Shape Magazine

Oprah and Podiatrists Both Love This Shoe Brand — and Its Massive Labor Day Sale Is Finally Here

This story originally appeared on People.com by Eva Thomas. There are lots of things on sale during Labor Day — pots, pans, clothing, vacuums, and, of course, shoes. While we're all for stocking up on affordable cookware, cleaning essentials, and clothes, there's something about snagging discounted shoes that really sparks joy unlike anything else. And right now, the biggest (and arguably best) footwear event of the holiday weekend is going down at Vionic. (Related: The Best Labor Day Weekend Beauty Sales to Start Shopping Now)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Digitally Native Shoe and Apparel Brands Expected to Grow Sales by 20% This Year

Amid fierce competition, digitally native vertical brands (DNVBs) in footwear and apparel have carved out a path for success. Brands like Allbirds, M.Gemi and Rothy’s are among the wave of companies born online within the past decade that have upended traditional retail practices, forged direct consumer relationships and crafted strong brand identities. Despite the turbulence in the broader shoe and clothing categories during the pandemic, successful DNVBs have survived and even thrived thanks to their e-commerce prowess and relatively resilient supply chains. Because of this, Coresight Research predicts sales by U.S.-based footwear and apparel DNVBs to reach $8.4 billion in 2021, an...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Volumental: Nearly 30% Plan to Bracket Buy Shoes This Holiday

Of the 538 individuals Volumental surveyed, 147 said they’ll buy multiple pairs of the same shoe with the plan to return what doesn’t fit. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
SPY

Think Beyond the Sneaker with the 33 Best Gifts for Sneakerheads

Sneaker culture is at an all-time high, and even elite fashion houses are designing sneakers. Streetwear and athleisure are the norms now, and men are flexing with egregiously priced hoodies and jeans designed just so they can better show off their kicks. As a result, the term “sneakerhead” no longer applies solely to a small group of committed collectors. A lot of guys now classify themselves as sneakerheads, even if they don’t have hundreds of rare Air Jordans in their closets. Because sneakerheads know about the best kicks before anyone else, shopping for them can be difficult. As a result, sometimes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Tommy Hilfiger Launches ‘Pass the Mic’ Fall Campaign

Inspirational messages of hope and change are at the core of Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2021 campaign. Entitled “Pass the Mic,” the campaign features a diverse group of young influencers making a difference around the world and prompts them to share a piece of insight that drives them toward the future before “passing the mic” to consumers to do the same. The brand initiated the global conversation by tapping award-winning actress, producer and Harvard University student Yara Shahidi, Grammy-winning singer and Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Ramos, multi-platinum rapper Jack Harlow, singer songwriter Wizkid, Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun and internationally acclaimed DJ Cassidy. The influencers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cosmopolitan

Stitch Fix review: Everything you need to know about the styling service

You've likely seen Stitch Fix advertised on Facebook/Instagram, or perhaps one of your mates has mentioned it in passing. Positioned as a stylish solution for time-poor shoppers, or those simply looking for a bit of wardrobe *inspo*, we were curious to hear more about the fashion subscription service. So, to save you a million Google searches, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Stitch Fix - starting from what is it and how it works to whether, ultimately, it is worth the ££. To that end, this Fashion Editor has tried, tested and reviewed the process for you. Here we go!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy