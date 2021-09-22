Stitch Fix (SFIX) Launches Stitch Fix Freestyle

Sneaker culture is at an all-time high, and even elite fashion houses are designing sneakers. Streetwear and athleisure are the norms now, and men are flexing with egregiously priced hoodies and jeans designed just so they can better show off their kicks. As a result, the term “sneakerhead” no longer applies solely to a small group of committed collectors. A lot of guys now classify themselves as sneakerheads, even if they don’t have hundreds of rare Air Jordans in their closets. Because sneakerheads know about the best kicks before anyone else, shopping for them can be difficult. As a result, sometimes...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 HOURS AGO