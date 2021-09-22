Stitch Fix (SFIX) Launches Stitch Fix Freestyle
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) The leading online personal shopping and styling service, Stitch Fix, announced the launch of Stitch Fix Freestyle™- a differentiated shopping experience, where anyone can discover and instantly buy items that are thoughtfully curated for them based on their personal style preferences, fit and size. For the first time ever, anyone will be able to purchase items directly from Stitch Fix without ordering a Fix first.www.streetinsider.com
