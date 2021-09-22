CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor reacts to his horrible first pitch at Wrigley Field: "The venom was there"

chicagobearshq.com
 5 days ago

Conor McGregor reacts to his horrible first pitch at Wrigley Field: "The venom was there" UFC fighter Conor McGregor went viral for the wrong reasons after social media saw his horrendous first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night. The pitch was terrible and Elise Menaker of Marquee Sports Network caught up with McGregor during the game to ask him his impressions of his pre-game perfo Read Update »

www.chicagobearshq.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

UFC boss Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s baseball pitch: ‘It’s a lot harder than it looks’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, definitely caught Conor McGregor’s rough first pitch at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., on Tues., Sept. 21, 2021. McGregor — a former two-division UFC champion — threw the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball (MLB) game. “Notorious” whiffed hard, over-extending on the throw and nearly striking a bystander (watch it here).
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
firstsportz.com

Watch Video: Conor McGregor miserably fails at throwing the first pitch at Chicago Clubs game, Justin Gaethje reacts!

Conor McGregor is out from action following a devastating leg injury he sustained at the main event of UFC 264 against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier. Even though Conor is currently in the rehabilitation process, he doesn’t miss any chance to stay in the spotlight. He called out Dustin’s wife right after their fight ended. Then he posted death threats against his family. A few days back he got involved in an altercation with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly at MTV Video Music Awards, MGK denied Conor for a photograph, and Conor threw a drink at him.
UFC
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Shares His Thoughts On The Pitch That Shook The World

Conor McGregor is not ashamed of his notoriously awful baseball pitch. Fans of the Chicago Cubs are well aware of “The Curse of the Billy Goat” that is said to have plagued the baseball team for over 70 years until finally winning another World Series in 2016. Unfortunately for loyal Cubs fans, they may have another curse on their hands that began September 21, 2021: The Curse of the Irish Gorilla.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley Field#Venom#Marquee Sports Network#Ufc Fighter#Combat
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
fighterfans.com

WWE Draft: Potential spoiler on a massive move to SmackDown

The WWE Draft will be taking place on Friday, October 1st at WWE SmackDown and running through to Monday, October 4th on Monday Night RAW. According to a recent local advertisement, we may have already discovered one of the major WWE Draft moves that is set to take place in a couple of weeks.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Not Bringing In Popular Released WWE Star

There isn’t room for everyone. Various wrestlers have been moving around the industry as of late with all kinds of them going from one promotion to another. That can make for some interesting moves, as wrestlers are suddenly getting opportunities that they never have before. It turns out that one wrestler is not going to get another opportunity that he has gotten before.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy