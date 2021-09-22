Fight Over Bristol Bay Rages On
Coalition wants to recognize supporters with shot at prizes. Members of Stop Pebble Mine, a coalition created to fight the proposed Pebble Mine in the headwaters of Alaska’s Bristol Bay want to recognize those who’ve fought alongside them for so many years. As such, Businesses for Bristol Bay, the American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA), and the AFFTA Fisheries Fund have created the Bristol Bay Challenge in which dozens of supporting businesses are giving away over $18,000 in prizes, just for signing one more petition in support of stopping Pebble Mine. Additional entries can be made by making donations to the AFFTA Fisheries Fund, which continues to support the fight for Bristol Bay’s future.www.flyfisherman.com
