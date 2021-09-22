Fight Over Bristol Bay Rages On

Way back in 2016, a new bill was introduced called the RPM (Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports) Act. If you haven't yet heard of it, it was a bill introduced to fight the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) mission of enforcing the Clean Air Act within motorsport by banning the practice of modifying street vehicles into race-only machines, including vehicles that will never see street time and would only be transported to motorsport events by trailer. If the EPA succeeds in its goals, everything from a twin-turbo Lamborghini Aventador SVJ to your slammed E46 could be deemed illegal - even if you only use such modified vehicles at events. Fortunately, the pushback has been immense, with MotorTrend reporting "approximately 1,500,000 instances of enthusiasts reaching out to lawmakers."

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO