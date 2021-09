We generally don’t think of Brian Wilson as the kind of artist who would record a stripped-down solo-piano album. At his peak, the former Beach Boys sonic mastermind was famous for complex orchestrations and layered vocal harmonies so ambitious that the rest of Wilson’s band rebelled against him. But later this fall, Wilson will release At My Piano, a new album of Beach Boys classics that consists entirely of Wilson playing piano.

