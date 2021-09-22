CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish & Amazon announce limited edition Echo Studio

Cover picture for the articlePurchase includes six month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. For the first time ever, Amazon has teamed up with singer and songwriter Billie Eilish to release a one-of-a-kind, limited edition Echo Studio, giving fans one of most immersive ways to listen to her critically acclaimed sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, on Amazon Music Unlimited. The new Billie Eilish Limited Edition Echo Studio is adorned with the album’s cover art, with Eilish at the forefront against a backdrop of soft beige-hued fabric. Echo Studio is perfect for listening to Eilish’s latest collection of songs in spatial audio, a multi-dimensional audio format available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers that adds space, clarity, and depth to music, so you hear sound from every direction. The new Billie Eilish Limited Edition Echo Studio is available for pre-order starting for $229.99, and will ship to customers in October. Customers will also receive a free six month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited with the device.

