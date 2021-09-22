One Person Shot in Bemidji at Pine Ridge Apartments

One person has been injured after being shot at a Bemidji apartment complex early this morning. On Wednesday, September 22 at about 3:22 AM, Bemidji police officers were dispatched to an area on Pine Ridge Apartments on 30th Street NW for a report of gun shots. The callers reported hearing numerous gun shots in the area of the Pine Ridge Apartments parking lot. One of the callers reported he had been shot and was driving himself to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Emergency Room.