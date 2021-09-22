CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

One Person Shot in Bemidji at Pine Ridge Apartments

By Emma Hudziak
lptv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has been injured after being shot at a Bemidji apartment complex early this morning. On Wednesday, September 22 at about 3:22 AM, Bemidji police officers were dispatched to an area on Pine Ridge Apartments on 30th Street NW for a report of gun shots. The callers reported hearing numerous gun shots in the area of the Pine Ridge Apartments parking lot. One of the callers reported he had been shot and was driving himself to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Emergency Room.

lptv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

John Hinckley, who tried to assassinate Reagan, granted unconditional release

A federal judge approved a plan Monday to unconditionally release John Hinckley Jr., who had shot and wounded former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, from all remaining court-ordered restrictions, if he continues to follow rules and agrees to undergo regular mental health examinations. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pine Ridge#Crime Stoppers#Police
Reuters

Two Fed officials retire amid scrutiny over investment trades

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials that came under scrutiny for investment trades they made last year announced their retirements on Monday. Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Monday afternoon that he will retire on Oct. 8, citing the "distraction" of the controversy that circled his investment decisions.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy