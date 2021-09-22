CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arriv Announces Machine Learning Forecasting Feature

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Arriv Announces a Machine Learning Forecasting Feature That Allows Emergency Departments to Set Appropriate Wait Time Expectations to Incoming Patients. we are announcing the release of a new feature that allows all of our customers to predict higher wait time periods and communicate expectations to patients who are checking in through Arriv – all without an EHR integration.

