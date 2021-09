Astreya, a premier IT managed services solution provider, announces the appointment of Balaji Krishna, as Executive Vice President & Global Head of Next Gen Engineering. “Balaji joins us at a pivotal point in Astreya’s expansion, as clients entrust us with solving their unique problems using emerging technologies. Balaji is a visionary and innovative engineering leader, who is the ideal person to build and lead our Astreya Next Gen Engineering Portfolio of Services. His business acumen, technical ability and industry experience in developing and delivering next-generation engineering solutions & services will be critical to our portfolio diversification and innovation strategy. Our board and I welcome him to the Astreya Executive Team and wish him exceptional success in expanding global solutions, brand footprint, and revenue opportunities.” said Andrea Bendzick, Chief Operating Officer of Astreya.

