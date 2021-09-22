Digital Coffee Future’s Traceability Summit Seeks To Define The Term
What is digital traceability? In terms of coffee production, there is a general idea of what it means—using the power of the internet or the cloud or blockchain or some such to provide transparency on what a coffee is and where it comes from—but really only painted in the broadest of strokes. But in practice, what is it though? What does it mean for producers, importers, and roasters or does the meaning change for each?sprudge.com
Comments / 0