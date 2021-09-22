CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP Introduces Industry’s Most Robust Channel Intelligence Platform

New HP Amplify Data Insights Platform Enables Partners to Shape the Customer Experience and Drive Long-Term Growth Strategies. HP Reinvent , HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify™ Data Insights, a new partner platform designed to turn data analytics into rich insights that inspire new strategies, steer innovation, and anticipate customer needs. Now available on the HP Partner Portal, the robust platform combines third party intelligence and partner data into one intuitive dashboard, enabling partners to benchmark performance, deepen customer relationships and solidify long-term strategies.

