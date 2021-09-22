HP Introduces Industry’s Most Robust Channel Intelligence Platform

The advent of content management systems like Shopify has shaken up e-commerce codes and now it's the gold rush. Many newbie e-merchants overlook the strategic and technical skills that help eradicate the gray areas that surround the technologies that can be deployed. By favoring open-source solutions, we facilitate the commercial development of our eCommerce activity without any restrictions, we favor the free and customizable technologies. We must not neglect the quality of the web hosting because it has an impact on the availability of your online store.

