Elizabeth Holmes trial: Nurse practitioner describes alarming, inaccurate Theranos test results

 6 days ago

A nurse practitioner testified to wildly inconsistent blood test results given to a pregnant patient in her OB-GYN practice by Theranos. jr1 is a registered user. They are charging Ms. Holmens with wire fraud, why are they addressing a poor medical test that was wrong. When I read this article I drew the conclusion it looks like they are throwing all types of dirt hoping it sticks. If she is guilty of wire fraud, present the evidence of financial fraud. If I was on the jury, I would reject all of this it has nothing to do with wire fraud.

