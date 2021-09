Robinhood confirmed Wednesday that it is rolling out its own crypto wallets. "Crypto wallets are coming to Robinhood," the company said in a blog post. The online brokerage said a group of customers will begin testing the product which would allow users to receive, trade and send cryptocurrencies through the Robinhood app. The tests will begin next month and more Robinhood customers will be able to sign up through a waitlist, the company said.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO