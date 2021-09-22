CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV Plus Releases 'Invasion' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

By Danielle Turchiano, Selome Hailu, Jennifer Yuma
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for "Invasion," which launches Oct. 22 with it first three episodes. The new series hails from Simon Kinberg and David Weil and is set across multiple continents as citizens across the globe struggle to deal with the titular event, which at first presents as smaller and more manageable issues.

www.imdb.com

Mac Observer

Apple TV+ Official Fall Preview Trailer

The iPhone 13 'California Streaming' event did, in fact, start with some streaming. We got a compilation of Apple TV+ fall content. Some of (Ted Lasso, See…) is out already. Other stuff (The Problem with Jon Stewart, The Morning Show season two…) are yet to be released. It was interesting to see the Original right at the top of a big event. It potentially signals that with significant amounts of new content finally on the way, there is a renewed focus on promoting the service as it approaches its second birthday.
ELECTRONICS
Middletown Press

Apple TV Plus Releases First Look at 'The Problem With Jon Stewart'

Apple TV Plus released a first look at "The Problem With Jon Stewart," which launches Sept. 30. The series' companion podcast will also launch that same day. Stewart returns to host a television series 16 years after he closed out his run on "The Daily Show." He jokes about that in the clip, saying, "This is what I look like now." But this new series is described as a "current affairs series," rather than a talk show.
TV & VIDEOS
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: Trailer for 'Finch' Starring Tom Hanks

The first trailer for Finch, starring Tom Hanks, was released Monday. It gives us an intial peek into the world of a man on a journey for a new home, with his dog and a newly created robot for company. The film apple-tv-plus-november-5/">will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 5.
TV & VIDEOS
punchdrunkcritics.com

'Invasion' Trailer: Simon Kinberg Explores An Alien Invasion From Multiple Perspectives For Apple TV+

If you're going to do an alien invasion show, especially on a streamer, then it's necessary to tackle it from a fresh angle. That's what Apple TV+ and creators Simon Kinberg (X-Men franchise) and David Weil (Hunters) are doing with Invasion, which examines the attack on humanity from the perspective of different characters played by Sam Neill, Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Firas Nassar, and Shiori Kutsuna.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

First trailer for Apple TV+ 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' has arrived

From Joel Coen, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is a black and white adaptation of the classic -- coming December 25 to theaters and January 14 to Apple TV+. The first trailer shows off the dreary black and white setting, the intense direction, and the film's dark tone. A witch's voice is heard saying the pivotal line, "by the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes."
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Apple TV+ Reveals Trailer For New Current Affairs Series 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' (VIDEO)

Jon Stewart is returning to our screens with a brand new current affairs show, and Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at the highly-anticipated series. The Problem With Jon Stewart will debut globally on the streamer on Thursday, September 30, alongside the series' official companion podcast. As seen in the trailer (watch below), the show will tackle ongoing national conversations that have domestic and global impact. Topics include the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to environmental issues to better ways to support the American working class.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Invasion' Trailer Reveals a Blockbuster Approach for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

One of the best aspects of TV series reaching blockbuster level is that now we have the opportunity to tell and watch stories that would otherwise be impossible to be made. Not many years ago, a production with Apple TV+'s Invasion magnitude on TV would be unthinkable, or at least very difficult to get greenlit. First announced back in 2019, Invasion got a first teaser trailer during this year's Apple Summer Preview in June. Now, the full trailer provides a deeper insight into how the world has reacted to the invasion, and how it affected our infrastructure to the point of almost sending humanity into a post-apocalyptic scenario.
TV SERIES
Deadline

'Invasion' Trailer: Apple TV+ Series From Simon Kinberg & David Weil Sees Aliens Sowing Chaos On Earth

On Wednesday, Apple unveiled the official trailer for Invasion, a sci-fi drama premiering globally on Apple TV+, with its first three episodes, on October 22. The 10-episode series from Oscar and two-time Emmy nominee Simon Kinberg (X-Men franchise, The Martian) and Hunters creator David Weil is set across multiple continents, following an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

"Invasion": Sam Neill Faces a Threat More Deadly Than Dinosaurs in Full Trailer for Apple TV+ Series

Check it out below and read on for everything you need to know. "The ten-episode science fiction drama series comes from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" films, "Deadpool" films, "The Martian") and David Weil ("Hunters"). The sweeping, character-driven Apple Original series, directed by Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen ("The Alienist," "The Fall") and produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday."
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Foundation online on Apple TV Plus where you are

Issac Asmiov's sci-fi novels - the very books that inspired the likes of Star Wars and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy - finally arrives on screen, staring Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Already being dubbed 'Game of Thrones in space', below we'll explain how to watch Foundation online now when you subscribe to Apple TV Plus.
TECHNOLOGY
seattlepi.com

ABC Debuts 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Crossover Trailer (TV News Roundup)

ABC released a trailer for the "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" crossover event that marks season premieres for both shows on Sept. 30. In the "Station 19" Season 5 at 8 p.m., the annual Phoenix Festival will cause problems to be solved by the teams of Station 19 and the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, all while Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) must work on their marriage, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) comes to terms with his feelings for Vic (Barrett Doss) and Travis (Jay Hayden) revisits an old lover. In the "Grey's Anatomy" Season 18 premiere, doctors treat a patient injured by illegal fireworks at the festival, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) tries to hire new doctors and Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) take the next step together. The trailer shows explosions, suspensions, proposals and more — including a tease that "someone from Meredith's past comes back." See the trailer below.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 21

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Sept. 21 once again features Denzel Washington's 2012 film Safe House in the top spot. But that's not the oldest movie on the list. Coming in at No. 9 is Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic Jaws, about an adorable misunderstood fish who just wants to play with people in the water. In a surprising move, climbing all the way to No. 2 is the Romanian film The Father Who Moves Mountains, about a dad looking for his son in treacherous mountain terrain.
MOVIES

