Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Invasion’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

One of the best aspects of TV series reaching blockbuster level is that now we have the opportunity to tell and watch stories that would otherwise be impossible to be made. Not many years ago, a production with Apple TV+’s Invasion magnitude on TV would be unthinkable, or at least very difficult to get greenlit. First announced back in 2019, Invasion got a first teaser trailer during this year’s Apple Summer Preview in June. Now, the full trailer provides a deeper insight into how the world has reacted to the invasion, and how it affected our infrastructure to the point of almost sending humanity into a post-apocalyptic scenario.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO