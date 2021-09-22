CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saving Lives Must Be Prioritized: Updated WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines Must Transform Data into Action for All

 6 days ago

“The World Health Organization’s update of the global Air Quality Guidelines is an important step forward. Based on the best available science on the health impacts of air pollution, these guidelines represent a vital opportunity for national and local governments to save millions of lives by updating their air quality health standards and decision-making on clean air and public health policies.

