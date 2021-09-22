CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First trailer for Marvel star Tessa Thompson's Netflix movie

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has unveiled the first trailer for Passing, an upcoming period drama featuring Preacher's Ruth Negga and Marvel star Tessa Thompson. Adapted from Nella Larsen's novel of the same name, the movie follows Irene Redfield (Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Negga, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Loving), two "white-passing" Black women who were once childhood friends, but drifted apart when they each decided to live on opposite sides of the colour line in 1920s New York.

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Nella Larsen
Person
André Holland
Person
Gbenga Akinnagbe
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Rebecca Hall
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
1069morefm.com

Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up’

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi black comedy film ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student, Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the public about a comet on a collision course with Earth, but struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Motherhood#Academy Award#Leftovers#Passing
digitalspy.com

First look at The Crown's Emma Corrin in new Netflix movie

The Crown's Emma Corrin has officially swapped royalty for the landed gentry, with the first images from the upcoming adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover now here. Emma, who impressed audiences with their portrayal of Princess Diana in season four of The Crown, is joined by Skins' Jack O'Connell and Matthew Duckett in the Netflix movie.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Hawkeye: First trailer for Christmas-themed Marvel show

Marvel Studios has premiered its first look trailer for Disney+ series Hawkeye that introduces Hailee Steinfeld’s newcomer Kate Bishop. The True Grit star joins MCU veteran Jeremy Renner in this six-episode drama as Clint Barton’s protégé during the Christmas season. The festive-filled trailer sees the famous archer having to run...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Star in First Trailer for Marvel’s Disney+ Series ‘Hawkeye’

After much anticipation and plenty of teasing from Jeremy Renner, Marvel Studios has shared the first trailer for its Hawkeye series, which will air exclusively on Disney+. Based on the action-packed trailer, the story unfolds during the holiday season, and centers on Hawkeye’s burgeoning partnership with Marvel fan favorite Kate Bishop, played here by Hailee Steinfeld. In the comics, Bishop assumed the role of Hawkeye when Clint Barton was missing in action. Here, it looks like Hawkeye becomes something of a mentor to Bishop as they team up to fight bad guys in a snow-dusted New York City. Set sometime after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and Alaqua Cox among others.
TV & VIDEOS
manofmany.com

Marvel’s First ‘Hawkeye’ Trailer Proves the Best Gifts Come With a Bow

The most under-appreciated Avenger is finally getting his due. Marvel Studios and Disney+ have unveiled the first trailer for Hawkeye, the all-new original series that explores Jeremy Renner’s bow-slinging crime fighter. In trademark Marvel style, it kicks off with a bang. You’ll also like:. The Rock Hunts Down Ryan Reynolds...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dexter and American Horror Story stars' new movie

A first trailer for thriller John and the Hole, which stars Dexter's Michael C Hall and American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga, has been released. The psychological horror-thriller, which is described as like "Home Alone reworked by Michael Haneke", centres on an affluent family held hostage by their young son. "13...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones and Dickinson stars join Emma Corrin's Netflix movie

Dickinson star Ella Hunt and Game of Thrones alumna Faye Marsay have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Inspired by the groundbreaking 1928 novel of the same name by DH Lawrence, the movie also stars The Crown's Emma Corrin alongside Jack O'Connell and Matthew Duckett.
MOVIES
geekspin

Marvel’s Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell to play Tomb Raider in Netflix series

Netflix has found its Lara Croft. The streaming service announced on Monday that it has cast Hayley Atwell to voice Lara Croft in its upcoming Tomb Raider anime series. Plot details about the series are being kept under wraps. But in Atwell’s casting announcement, Netflix revealed that the anime will be set after the events of Square Enix’s Tomb Raider video game reboot trilogy, which is comprised of 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Netflix releases official trailer for The Leftovers star's next TV show

Netflix has released the official trailer for Maid, the new limited series starring Margaret Qualley, the star of HBO's The Leftovers and the streaming service's adaptation of Death Note. Maid, which is based on the memoir inspired by writer Stephanie Land's life, features the actress playing a single mother named...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Marvel and James Bond stars in new Apple movie

Apple Original Films have announced the release of the film Swan Song on December 17, and shared a first look at the production. The movie will star Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, who has appeared in The Hunger Games, Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Luke Cage, as well as Glenn Close, Shang-Chi's Awkwafina, and Adam Beach.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy