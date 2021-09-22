First trailer for Marvel star Tessa Thompson's Netflix movie
Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Passing, an upcoming period drama featuring Preacher's Ruth Negga and Marvel star Tessa Thompson. Adapted from Nella Larsen's novel of the same name, the movie follows Irene Redfield (Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Negga, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Loving), two "white-passing" Black women who were once childhood friends, but drifted apart when they each decided to live on opposite sides of the colour line in 1920s New York.www.digitalspy.com
