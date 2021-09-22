CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

People on the Move

bizjournals
 6 days ago

Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Loan Officer at Plainscapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank recently announced that Mike Ellzey has joined The Woodlands lending group. Ellzey brings more than 20 years of commercial lending and banking experience. He received his BBA in finance from Sam Houston State University and holds a lending certificate from the University of Texas. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Commercial Real Estate Association of Montgomery County and is a volunteer at Inspiration Ranch. Ellzey is also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Talent attraction is a region’s greatest economic asset

Cities and regional economies can grow in only two ways: through trade and by importing capital. That’s it. There is no other way. The circular flows of the economy show that without trade or capital imports, an economy is a closed system. Money trades hands through local consumer purchases of locally produced goods and services, of course, but the overall pie only grows through net exports and capital that comes in from outside the region.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Brush Creek Partners, LaunchKC choose four insurtech startups for 2021 accelerator

A partnership of LaunchKC and Kansas City-based BCP Tech has chosen four insurance technology startups to provide a boost through its 2021 accelerator program. The companies — announced last week as the second cohort of the BCP Tech InsurTech Accelerator — will receive investment and business mentoring through the initiative, which began Sept. 20 and will run for 60 days. An initial cohort of six startups was chosen from 65 nationwide applicants in July 2020 to take part in a virtual accelerator.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The San Antonio Tech Ecosystem at a Glance

San Antonio's first notable foray into the tech and innovation industry started in the late 1960s when two computer pioneers arrived in the city looking for a manufacturer to help them develop a programmable integrated circuit — a still novel idea at the time. The pair connected with then-local firm Computer Terminal Corporation. The end result of this partnership was the Datapoint 2200, which was arguably the first personal desktop computer and the company that developed the first microprocessor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bizjournals

Growing our own: Black Cultural Zone outdoor market is a thriving hub

One of the most joyful aspects of the Black Cultural Zone is the Akoma Outdoor Market, held the first and third Sundays, weather permitting, at Liberation Park across from the Eastmont Town Center on a city-owned parcel. This Black-led farmers market features Black and brown vendors selling produce, honey, crafts, baked goods, teas and coffees, body care items, and much more. Food trucks, music, dance performances, and outdoor group fitness classes make it a gathering place, as well as the spot to pick up locally sourced items, or to donate a market bag filled with these items to an elder. Carolyn Johnson, the Black Cultural Zone’s executive director, played a huge role in bringing positivity and power to Liberation Park.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bizjournals

Did your startup survive 2020? Now is the time to take advantage of the Employee Retention Tax Credit

The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) was created to help businesses stay open and keep employees on their payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted in March of 2020, the ERTC is a refundable credit that businesses can take against payroll taxes to help offset some of their pandemic losses.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

Editor's Notebook: Check out SABJ's new San Antonio Inno

As the seventh largest city in the U.S., San Antonio is a formidable economic engine and an increasingly popular destination for young professionals and companies looking to grow and thrive. The San Antonio Business Journal has been covering this dynamic region for nearly 35 years, and now we’re adding a new dimension to this coverage that focuses solely on startups and innovation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bizjournals

Brewery growth shrinks slightly but remains on pace to exceed 2020

Construction snafus and other delays have sidelined at least 11 of the breweries that had plans to open in 2021, but the industry is still on pace to exceed last year’s marked growth. As most as 36 breweries are set to open or expand this year,according to Business Journal research...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Chicago building housing Google offices is sold for $169 million

A building the houses Google offices in Chicago's Fulton Market District has sold for $169 million. The Class A, two-year-old building at 210 N. Carpenter St. is fully leased by six tenants, including Google, according to Chicago-based real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK). It is 12 stories tall.
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

Meet the recipients of ABF's 2021 Diverse Business Leader Awards

New Mexico might be a majority-minority state but that doesn’t mean the need to create inclusive and equitable workplaces does not still exist. Each year, Albuquerque Business First recognizes the organizations and people who don’t just preach diversity, equity and inclusion, but who put words to action via its Diverse Business Leader Awards.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bizjournals

CenterPoint adds industrial park to its portfolio

CenterPoint Properties has added a three-building industrial park in infill Orange County to its growing Southern California portfolio. The Chicago-based real estate firm has acquired nearly 400,000 square feet across more than 20 acres with above-market parking for approximately 650 vehicles. CenterPoint has been focused as of late on acquiring as many low-coverage properties in the Los Angeles area as possible.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bizjournals

Missouri's economic development leader is joining a utility

Missouri economic development chief Rob Dixon is joining electric utility Ameren Missouri. The head of the state's Department of Economic Development will make the switch Oct. 29. Gov. Mike Parson's office said Dixon, who's been with the state since July 2017, will leave public employment Oct. 22, and added that Parson is considering candidates to lead the department in the interim until a permanent replacement can be appointed. It also said an acting director would be announced prior to Dixon's departure date.
MISSOURI STATE
bizjournals

Embracing ESG

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) refers to the three central factors used to measure the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business. While corporate social responsibility (CSR) relates to a company’s internal commitment to strong corporate values, ESG is a broad rating of a company’s commitment to sustainability and other values. More and more companies are beginning to follow these standards, particularly as the United Nations developed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, and the European Union approved a new climate law in 2020 making net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 a binding legal obligation. “Multinationals that operate out of the United States have to get with the program pretty quick,” says Jennifer Hartz, an Atlanta-based CSR/ERG consultant founder and president of Corporate Hartz LLC. Wall Street investment houses are also scrambling to figure out how to meet the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a voluntary and aspirational set of investment principles that works to promote sustainable investment through the incorporation of environmental, social and governance factors into investment decision-making. “Particularly in Atlanta, companies, are eager to get it right; they see the writing on the wall, and the non-monetary value as well,” Hartz says.
ENVIRONMENT
bizjournals

California firm sets record with Metrocenter apartment buy

A firm from California just smashed Metrocenter's per-unit apartment sales record. G.W. Williams Co., a privately held real estate company in San Mateo, spent $74.26 million on The Duke apartments in Metrocenter. The purchase price is equal to $295,947 per unit, well above the area's previous record of $260,000 in 2019, but below Nashville's overall record of at least $367,310, according to data from Colliers International. Brett Kingman and Russ Oldham of CBRE brokered the deal, according to a press release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bizjournals

Bret Piatt has been on frontlines of San Antonio's tech evolution

When Bret Piatt moved from San Francisco to San Antonio in 2004, he found the city didn’t have much to offer entrepreneurs and startups. “In the Bay Area, you could go to just about any coffee shop and find someone working on a startup, and you could have a conversation with them about if they were interested in finding a co-founder. That didn't exist when I first got to San Antonio,” Piatt, CEO of Jungle Disk, said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

Corporate Volunteer Council of Atlanta announces winning companies for 2021 Annual IMPACT Awards

At a time when corporate volunteering is changing, it is also most in need. Corporate Volunteer Council of Atlanta (CVC) members continue to respond to the call to give back, despite adversity. The CVC recognizes leading companies through the IMPACT Awards, the only annual awards program of its kind spotlighting the city’s most phil-anthropic corporate citizens. The IMPACT Awards are judged by a national panel of corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals outside the Atlanta market. Awards are given to individual companies, but the reach of the CVC is always strongest in its collaborative service spirit. In its 24th year, the 2021 IMPACT Award winners and finalists are:
CHARITIES
KRIS 6 News

Guajardo in New York for city leadership workshop

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo has been chosen to be a part of a global community of mayors. Guajardo made the announcement via social media Tuesday. Guajardo is one of 38 mayors from North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa that has been invited to be in the Class of 2021-2022 Mayors, at the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

