Ulta Beauty Unveils Grants for Inspiring Black Voices in Beauty
Ulta Beauty has announced the MUSE 100, a celebration of 100 inspiring Black voices in beauty, each of whom will be awarded with a MUSE 100 grant to further their impact. Representing the next chapter of its MUSE platform to Magnify, Uplift, Support and Empower Black voices in beauty, the MUSE 100 is another tangible way the leading retailer is actively working to champion diversity, equity and inclusion.www.beautypackaging.com
