Ulta Beauty Unveils Grants for Inspiring Black Voices in Beauty

The day has come! Ulta Beauty’s beginning to drop gorgeous makeup and skincare advent calendars the beauty junkie in your life (or TBH, you) will be obsessed with this holiday season. Now, pretty much each and every advent calendar out there flies off shelves and sells out faster than the holidays are approaching this year. So, you seriously won’t want to hesitate to add these in-demand beauty advent calendars to your cart. We can’t think of a more creative way to count down the holidays. Whether you’re shopping for someone who considers themselves a makeup pro or needs every new skincare...

MAKEUP ・ 6 DAYS AGO