Sonoma State University Wine Business Institute Celebrates 25 Years

By Aaron Romano
winespectator.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past 25 years, Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute has provided an educational foundation to its students while helping bolster the industry with its new trailblazers. The institute kicked off its 25th academic year with a virtual conversation with Wine Spectator Napa bureau chief and senior editor Kim Marcus, moderated by Wine Business Institute executive director Ray Johnson, discussing the past, present and future of wine, along with some advice for its bourgeoning industry leaders.

#California Wine#New Wine#Research University#Wine Tasting#Sonoma State University#Wine Business Institute#Wine Spectator Napa#Sonoma State#The St Helena Star
