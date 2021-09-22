CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eating before bed and new-onset hypertension in a Japanese population: the Iki city epidemiological study of atherosclerosis and chronic kidney disease

By Shunsuke Funakoshi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aim of this study was to determine the relationship between eating before bed and the development of hypertension in a general Japanese population. We conducted a population-based retrospective cohort study using annual health check-up data collected from the residents of Iki City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. In total, 2930 participants without hypertension at baseline (mean age 57.0 years, male 42.8%) were included in the present analysis. Eating before bed was defined as eating within 2 h of bedtime. The outcome of this study was incident hypertension (blood pressure ≥140/90 mmHg or initiation of blood pressure-lowering medications). Multivariable-adjusted hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated using Cox proportional hazards models. During an average follow-up of 4.5 years, 909 participants developed hypertension. The incidence (per 1000 person-years) of hypertension in the group of individuals who ate before bed was 82.8, whereas that in the group of individuals who did not eat before bed was 65.8. The association was significant even after adjusting for other risk factors, including age, sex, current smoking status, current alcohol intake, regular exercise, obesity, elevated blood pressure, diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia, with a hazard ratio of 1.23 (95% CI: 1.05–1.44) for the group of individuals who ate before bed compared with the group of individuals who did not eat before bed (P = 0.01 for trend). Eating before bed was correlated with a future risk of developing hypertension in the general Japanese population.

Nature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid markers in incident pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis: a nationwide study

To investigate whether cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) markers differ between pediatric-onset multiple sclerosis (PoMS, onset < 18 years) and adult-onset (AoMS), and whether these markers are associated with clinical outcomes among PoMS. Prospective nationwide registry study of incident MS, including persons with a CSF sample < 3 years post-MS onset. We compared CSF oligoclonal band (OCB) status, immunoglobulin G (IgG) index levels, and mononuclear cell count between PoMS and AoMS. Within the PoMS cohort we analyzed the association between CSF markers, relapse rate and Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score, using negative binomial regression and generalized estimating equations, respectively. The cohort consisted of 130 PoMS and 3228 AoMS cases. The PoMS group had higher odds of OCB-positivity (odds ratio: 2.70; 95% CI 1.21–7.67). None of the CSF markers were associated with relapse rate in the PoMS cohort; however, OCB-positivity was associated with higher EDSS scores. This study suggested that PoMS more commonly display CSF evidence for intrathecal IgG production than AoMS. Further, we found evidence of a relationship between OCB-positivity and subsequent disability, suggesting that they could play a role in the prognostication of MS in children.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Targeting integrin αvβ3 by a rationally designed protein for chronic liver disease treatment

Chronic Liver Diseases (CLD) are characterized by abnormal accumulation of collagen fibrils, neo-angiogenesis, and sinusoidal remodeling. Collagen deposition along with intrahepatic angiogenesis and sinusoidal remodeling alters sinusoid structure resulting in portal hypertension, liver failure, and other complications. Efforts were made to develop treatments for CLDs. However, the success of such treatments is limited and unpredictable. We report a strategy for CLD treatment by induction of integrin αvβ3 mediated cell apoptosis using a rationally designed protein (ProAgio). ProAgio is designed to target integrin αvβ3 at a novel site. Integrin αvβ3 is highly expressed in activated Hepatic Stellate Cells (HSC), angiogenic endothelium, and capillarized Liver Sinusoidal Endothelial Cells (LSEC). ProAgio induces apoptosis of these disease causative cells. Tests with liver fibrosis mouse models demonstrate that ProAgio reverses liver fibrosis and relieves blood flow resistance by depleting activated HSC and capillarized LSEC. Our studies demonstrate an effective approach for CLD treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Derivation and characterisation of endothelial cells from patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

Pulmonary endarterectomy (PEA) resected material offers a unique opportunity to develop an in vitro endothelial cell model of chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH). We aimed to comprehensively analyze the endothelial function, molecular signature, and mitochondrial profile of CTEPH-derived endothelial cells to better understand the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction behind CTEPH, and to identify potential novel targets for the prevention and treatment of the disease. Isolated cells from specimens obtained at PEA (CTEPH-EC), were characterized based on morphology, phenotype, and functional analyses (in vitro and in vivo tubule formation, proliferation, apoptosis, and migration). Mitochondrial content, morphology, and dynamics, as well as high-resolution respirometry and oxidative stress, were also studied. CTEPH-EC displayed a hyperproliferative phenotype with an increase expression of adhesion molecules and a decreased apoptosis, eNOS activity, migration capacity and reduced angiogenic capacity in vitro and in vivo compared to healthy endothelial cells. CTEPH-EC presented altered mitochondrial dynamics, increased mitochondrial respiration and an unbalanced production of reactive oxygen species and antioxidants. Our study is the foremost comprehensive investigation of CTEPH-EC. Modulation of redox, mitochondrial homeostasis and adhesion molecule overexpression arise as novel targets and biomarkers in CTEPH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Histone deacetylase 6 acts upstream of DNA damage response activation to support the survival of glioblastoma cells

DNA repair promotes the progression and recurrence of glioblastoma (GBM). However, there remain no effective therapies for targeting the DNA damage response and repair (DDR) pathway in the clinical setting. Thus, we aimed to conduct a comprehensive analysis of DDR genes in GBM specimens to understand the molecular mechanisms underlying treatment resistance. Herein, transcriptomic analysis of 177 well-defined DDR genes was performed with normal and GBM specimens (n = 137) from The Cancer Genome Atlas and further integrated with the expression profiling of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibition in temozolomide (TMZ)-resistant GBM cells and patient-derived tumor cells. The effects of HDAC6 inhibition on DDR signaling were examined both in vitro and intracranial mouse models. We found that the expression of DDR genes, involved in repair pathways for DNA double-strand breaks, was upregulated in highly malignant primary and recurrent brain tumors, and their expression was related to abnormal clinical features. However, a potent HDAC6 inhibitor, MPT0B291, attenuated the expression of these genes, including RAD51 and CHEK1, and was more effective in blocking homologous recombination repair in GBM cells. Interestingly, it resulted in lower cytotoxicity in primary glial cells than other HDAC6 inhibitors. MPT0B291 reduced the growth of both TMZ-sensitive and TMZ-resistant tumor cells and prolonged survival in mouse models of GBM. We verified that HDAC6 regulated DDR genes by affecting Sp1 expression, which abolished MPT0B291-induced DNA damage. Our findings uncover a regulatory network among HDAC6, Sp1, and DDR genes for drug resistance and survival of GBM cells. Furthermore, MPT0B291 may serve as a potential lead compound for GBM therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Kenji Ito
Nature.com

Associations of cardiovascular risk with circulating peptides related to hypertensive disorders of pregnancy

We previously identified seven peptides in serum that are associated with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP). However, the significance of these peptides in the general population is unknown. The aim of this study was to clarify the relationships of HDP-associated peptides with hypertension and other cardiovascular risks in adult men. We investigated the relationships of peptide levels with cardiovascular risk factors, including adiposity, blood pressure, blood lipids and glycemic status, in men (mean age: 46.4 years) who were receiving annual health checkups at their workplace. The concentrations of the abovementioned seven peptides in serum were measured simultaneously using a mass spectrometer. Among the seven peptides, only a peptide with m/z 2091 (P-2091) derived from fibrinogen-α showed a significant correlation with diastolic blood pressure (Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient [r], −0.446). Another peptide with m/z 2378 (P-2378) originating from complement component 4 showed a significant positive correlation with body mass index (r, 0.273) and a significant inverse correlation with HDL cholesterol (r, −0.336). In addition, a peptide with m/z 3156 (P-3156) derived from an inter-α-trypsin inhibitor showed significant inverse correlations with body mass index (r, −0.258) and triglycerides (r, −0.334). There was no significant correlation of the levels of any of the seven peptides with hemoglobin A1c. Among the seven peptides related to HDP, P-2091, P-2378 and P-3156 were inversely associated with diastolic blood pressure, HDL cholesterol and triglycerides, respectively. Therefore, these peptides are possible biomarkers for discriminating cardiovascular risk in a general population.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Comparison of the impact of chronic corticosteroid therapy on critical care outcomes of COVID-19 patients with and without history of chronic liver disease

There is a paucity of studies investigating the impact of chronic corticosteroid use for coexisting conditions in patients with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Additionally, the information regarding the impact of chronic liver disease (CLD) on COVID-19 outcomes is evolving. Our study aims to investigate hospitalization outcomes of patients with COVID-19 on long term corticosteroids for coexisting conditions while also seeking to compare outcomes between such patients with a history of CLD to analyze the impact on mortality. We conducted a retrospective chart review across our 10-hospital network identifying patients on chronic corticosteroids (Prednisone ≥ 5 mg daily dose or equivalent dose of another steroid, for a duration of 30 days or more) who were hospitalized with COVID-19 from March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Of these patients who met inclusion criteria, patients were then divided into groups based upon their history of CLD. Primary outcomes of the study looked to investigate the hospitalization outcomes of patients with a history of CLD and comorbid conditions requiring chronic corticosteroid use. Secondary outcomes sought to further investigate risk factors for mortality in our study sample. 837 charts were reviewed. 139 patients met inclusion criteria of which 34 patients had a history of CLD. Statistical analysis demonstrated no difference in length of hospital stay but increased ICU admission rate in the CLD group (41.2% vs 23.8%). No statistically significant difference was seen in between the CLD and non-CLD groups in term of complication rates and 28-day mortality. However, chronic corticosteroids patients were found to have higher rates of ICU admission and overall 28-day and ICU mortality in comparison to patients who were not on chronic corticosteroids prior to COVID-19 hospitalization. The larger contributor to COVID-19 severity was likely chronic corticosteroid use rather than CLD and thus chronic corticosteroid use should be limited throughout the COVID-19 pandemic especially in patients with additional speculated risk factors for COVID-19 such as CLD.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Reverted exhaustion phenotype of circulating lymphocytes as immune correlate of anti-PD1 first-line treatment in Hodgkin lymphoma

While classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) is highly susceptible to anti-programmed death protein 1 (PD1) antibodies, the exact modes of action remain controversial. To elucidate the circulating lymphocyte phenotype and systemic effects during anti-PD1 1st-line HL treatment we applied multicolor flow cytometry, FluoroSpot and NanoString to sequential samples of 81 HL patients from the NIVAHL trial (NCT03004833) compared to healthy controls. HL patients showed a decreased CD4 T-cell fraction, a higher percentage of effector-memory T cells and higher expression of activation markers at baseline. Strikingly, and in contrast to solid cancers, expression for 10 out of 16 analyzed co-inhibitory molecules on T cells (e.g., PD1, LAG3, Tim3) was higher in HL. Overall, we observed a sustained decrease of the exhausted T-cell phenotype during anti-PD1 treatment. FluoroSpot of 42.3% of patients revealed T-cell responses against ≥1 of five analyzed tumor-associated antigens. Importantly, these responses were more frequently observed in samples from patients with early excellent response to anti-PD1 therapy. In summary, an initially exhausted lymphocyte phenotype rapidly reverted during anti-PD1 1st-line treatment. The frequently observed IFN-y responses against shared tumor-associated antigens indicate T-cell-mediated cytotoxicity and could represent an important resource for immune monitoring and cellular therapy of HL.
CANCER
Nature.com

Sarcopenia adversely impacts postoperative complications in living-donor liver transplantation recipients

Despite technological and immunological innovations, living-donor liver transplant (LDLT) recipients still face substantial risk of postoperative complications. Sarcopenia is being recognized more and more as a biomarker that correlates with poor outcomes in surgical patients. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the relationship between sarcopenia and significant surgical complications in LDLT recipients. This retrospective review included patients who had received LDLT at our institute from 2005 to 2017. Sarcopenia was assessed using the psoas muscle index (PMI) in cross-sectional images. ROC curve analysis was used to determine the ability of PMI to predict postoperative complications. Correlations between major postoperative complications and sarcopenia were evaluated using regression analysis. A total of 271 LDLT recipients were included. No significant differences were found between PMI and major postoperative complications in male patients. Female recipients with major postoperative complications had significantly lower mean PMI values (P = 0.028), and the PMI cut-off value was 2.63 cm2/m2. Postoperative massive pleural effusion requiring pigtail drainage occurred more frequently in the sarcopenia group than in the non-sarcopenia group (P = 0.003). 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year overall survival rates in female were significantly poorer in the sarcopenia group (n = 14) compared with the non-sarcopenia group (n = 108), at 92.9% versus 97.2%, 85.7% versus 95.4%, 85.7% versus 92.5% and 70.1 versus 82.0%, respectively (P = 0.041) and 94.6%, 89.9%, 85.9% and 78.5% in male patients. Sarcopenia is associated with a significantly higher risk of major postoperative complications in females. PMI and sarcopenia together are predictive of major postoperative complications and survival rates in female LDLT recipients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

New AHA Guidance on Managing Obesity-Related Hypertension

Whereas previous scientific statements from the American Heart Association (AHA) have addressed how diet, physical activity, and weight control can help prevent and manage hypertension, a new AHA statement focuses on obesity-related hypertension. The document, which was published online September 20 in Hypertension, also identifies knowledge gaps and suggests future...
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Expanding the known phenotype of Mullegama–Klein–Martinez syndrome in male patients

Here, we report a novel case of a male patient with a hemizygous missense variant in STAG2 (p.Tyr159His) resulting in Mullegama–Klein–Martinez syndrome (MKMS), a rare X-linked cohesinopathy. He shares distinct clinical features with a previously reported male patient carrying the STAG2 variant p.Tyr159Cys, suggesting that this phenotype is determined by the position of the mutation. Additionally, our patient exhibits symptoms not previously associated with MKMS, expanding the known clinical phenotype of this rare disease.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Eight-hours conventional versus adaptive deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus in Parkinson’s disease

This study compares the effects on motor symptoms between conventional deep brain stimulation (cDBS) and closed-loop adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) in patients with Parkinson’s Disease. The aDBS stimulation is controlled by the power in the beta band (12–35 Hz) of local field potentials recorded directly by subthalamic nucleus electrodes. Eight subjects were assessed in two 8-h stimulation sessions (first day, cDBS; second day, aDBS) with regular levodopa intake and during normal daily activities. The Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) part III scores, the Rush scale for dyskinesias, and the total electrical energy delivered to the tissues per second (TEEDs) were significantly lower in the aDBS session (relative UPDRS mean, cDBS: 0.46 ± 0.05, aDBS: 0.33 ± 0.04, p = 0.015; UPDRS part III rigidity subset mean, cDBS: 2.9143 ± 0.6551 and aDBS: 2.1429 ± 0.5010, p = 0.034; UPDRS part III standard deviation cDBS: 2.95, aDBS: 2.68; p = 0.047; Rush scale, cDBS 2.79 ± 0.39 versus aDBS 1.57 ± 0.23, p = 0.037; cDBS TEEDs mean: 28.75 ± 3.36 µj s−1, aDBS TEEDs mean: 16.47 ± 3.33, p = 0.032 Wilcoxon’s sign rank test). This work further supports the safety and effectiveness of aDBS stimulation compared to cDBS in a daily session, both in terms of motor performance and TEED to the patient.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Japan
Tokyo, JP
Nature.com

Correction: Establishing standardized immune phenotyping of metastatic melanoma by digital pathology

Correction to: Laboratory Investigation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41374-021-00653-y, published online 26 August 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. The Tumor Profiler Consortium was published as Supplementary Information and was therefore not indexed by PubMed. The error has now been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Pathology and Molecular...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Glutamatergic and GABAergic metabolite levels in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders: a meta-analysis of H-magnetic resonance spectroscopy studies

The glutamate (Glu) and gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA) hypotheses of schizophrenia were proposed in the 1980s. However, current findings on those metabolite levels in schizophrenia have been inconsistent, and the relationship between their abnormalities and the pathophysiology of schizophrenia remains unclear. To summarize the nature of the alterations of glutamatergic and GABAergic systems in schizophrenia, we conducted meta-analyses of proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS) studies examining these metabolite levels.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Measurable residual disease status and FLT3 inhibitor therapy in patients with FLT3-ITD mutated AML following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Measurable residual disease (MRD) is associated with poor prognosis in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), even after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). New next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods have emerged as a highly sensitive and specific method to detect MRD. In addition to defining the role of post-HCT MRD monitoring in FLT3-ITD mutated AML, there is great interest in the optimal use of oral FLT3 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (FLT3 inhibitors) to maintain remission following HCT. In this study, we evaluated the clinical impact of sensitive FLT3 MRD testing early after HCT and maintenance FLT3 inhibitor use at our transplant center. We found that there was a trend towards inferior progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with early post-HCT MRD, but that overall survival (OS) was not significantly impacted by MRD. The use of maintenance FLT3 inhibitors led to a significantly superior PFS and OS in our cohort, and improved PFS and OS in both MRD-negative and MRD-positive patients. Altogether, our results demonstrate the prognostic significance of NGS-based MRD monitoring for FLT3-ITD and the ability of post-HCT maintenance therapy to prevent relapse and death in FLT3-ITD mutated AML.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hospitalization outcomes among brain metastasis patients receiving radiation therapy with or without stereotactic radiosurgery from the 2005–2014 Nationwide Inpatient Sample

The purpose of this study was to compare hospitalization outcomes among US inpatients with brain metastases who received stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and/or non-SRS radiation therapies without neurosurgical intervention. A cross-sectional study was conducted whereby existing data on 35,199 hospitalization records (non-SRS alone: 32,981; SRS alone: 1035; SRS + non-SRS: 1183) from 2005 to 2014 Nationwide Inpatient Sample were analyzed. Targeted maximum likelihood estimation and Super Learner algorithms were applied to estimate average treatment effects (ATE), marginal odds ratios (MOR) and causal risk ratio (CRR) for three distinct types of radiation therapy in relation to hospitalization outcomes, including length of stay (‘ ≥ 7 days’ vs. ‘ < 7 days’) and discharge destination (‘non-routine’ vs. ‘routine’), controlling for patient and hospital characteristics. Recipients of SRS alone (ATE = − 0.071, CRR = 0.88, MOR = 0.75) or SRS + non-SRS (ATE = − 0.17, CRR = 0.70, MOR = 0.50) had shorter hospitalizations as compared to recipients of non-SRS alone. Recipients of SRS alone (ATE = − 0.13, CRR = 0.78, MOR = 0.59) or SRS + non-SRS (ATE = − 0.17, CRR = 0.72, MOR = 0.51) had reduced risks of non-routine discharge as compared to recipients of non-SRS alone. Similar analyses suggested recipients of SRS alone had shorter hospitalizations and similar risk of non-routine discharge when compared to recipients of SRS + non-SRS radiation therapies. SRS alone or in combination with non-SRS therapies may reduce the risks of prolonged hospitalization and non-routine discharge among hospitalized US patients with brain metastases who underwent radiation therapy without neurosurgical intervention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Impact of smoking, COPD and comorbidities on the mortality of COVID-19 patients

The prognosis of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients is variable and depends on several factors. Current data about the impact of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and smoking on the clinical course of COVID-19 are still controversial. This study evaluated the prevalence and the prognosis of COPD patients and smokers in a cohort of 521 patients admitted to four intermediate Respiratory Intensive Care Units (Puglia, Italy) with respiratory failure due to COVID-19 pneumonia. The prevalence of COPD and current smokers was 14% and 13%, respectively. COPD patients had a higher 30-day all-cause mortality than non-COPD patients. Former smokers compared to never smokers and current smokers had higher 30-day all-cause mortality. COPD patients and former smokers had more comorbidities. This study described the prevalence and the outcomes of COPD patients and smokers in a homogenous cohort of COVID-19 patients. The study showed that the prevalence of COPD and current smokers was not high, suggesting that they were not at increased risk of getting the infection. However, when SARS-CoV-2 infection occurred, COPD patients and former smokers were those with the highest all-cause mortality, which seemed to be mainly related to the presence of comorbidities and not to COPD and smoking itself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Is glucose-6-phosphatase dehydrogenase deficiency associated with severe outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients?

Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PDd) is known to suppress the antioxidant system and is likely to aggravate severity of COVID-19, which results in a pro-oxidant response. This possible association has not been explored adequately in human studies. In this research, we report that the occurrence of non-invasive ventilation, intubation or death—all of which are indicative of severe COVID-19, are not significantly different in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with and without G6PDd (4.6 vs. 6.4%, p = 0.33). The likelihood of developing any of these severe outcomes were slightly lower in patients with G6PDd after accounting for age, nationality, presence of comorbidities and drug interventions (Odds ratio 0.40, 95% confidence intervals 0.142, 1.148). Further investigation that extends to both, hospitalized and non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, is warranted to study this potential association.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intradiscal quantitative chemical exchange saturation transfer MRI signal correlates with discogenic pain in human patients

Low back pain (LBP) is often a result of a degenerative process in the intervertebral disc. The precise origin of discogenic pain is diagnosed by the invasive procedure of provocative discography (PD). Previously, we developed quantitative chemical exchange saturation transfer (qCEST) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect pH as a biomarker for discogenic pain. Based on these findings we initiated a clinical study with the goal to evaluate the correlation between qCEST values and PD results in LBP patients. Twenty five volunteers with chronic low back pain were subjected to T2-weighted (T2w) and qCEST MRI scans followed by PD. A total of 72 discs were analyzed. The average qCEST signal value of painful discs was significantly higher than non-painful discs (p = 0.012). The ratio between qCEST and normalized T2w was found to be significantly higher in painful discs compared to non-painful discs (p = 0.0022). A receiver operating characteristics (ROC) analysis indicated that qCEST/T2w ratio could be used to differentiate between painful and non-painful discs with 78% sensitivity and 81% specificity. The results of the study suggest that qCEST could be used for the diagnosis of discogenic pain, in conjunction with the commonly used T2w scan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
