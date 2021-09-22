CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Business Briefs: Sept. 22

Cover picture for the articleA $12,500 donation was made from Home Builders Charitable Foundation to DOORWAYS. The donation will be used to update the foyer of a building in DOORWAYS’ Family Residential Complex, which houses 86 people, more than half of whom are child dependents. DOORWAYS provides affordable, secure housing and related services for people living with HIV/AIDS. The HBA is a local trade association of more than 600 member firms representing the residential construction industry. The Home Builders Charitable Foundation, the HBA’s charitable arm, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing housing assistance to those with special shelter needs.

