Decicco, Maria - 18 2702a4 Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

On 09-21-2021 at approximately 1400 Newville Police took a complaint on station. A 38 year old female told Officers that she had recently been beaten by her boyfriend. The boyfriend was identified as Kevin Byler (44) of Newville. The victim had substantial bruising to both her arms and legs. Additionally, the victim had bruises and ligature marks on her neck. The victim stated that she was beat with parts that belong to a vacuum cleaner and strangled on two different occasions. The victim stated that last week Byler drove her around in their vehicle for approximately 3 hours, late at night, refusing to let her leave, all while striking and antagonizing her. EMS arrived on scene and evaluated the victim's injuries. Newville Police obtained an arrest warrant and shortly thereafter took Kevin Byler into custody. Byler was arraigned in front of Judge Cohick and bail was set at $75,000. Byler is currently at Cumberland County Prison awaiting formal arraignment.

NEWVILLE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO