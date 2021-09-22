Decicco, Maria - 18 2702a4 Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
On 09-10-2021 at approximately 1545 Newville Police were dispatched to Vine St. Upon arriving on scene, Newville Police discovered a man who had sustained substantial injuries to his left arm, hip and right foot. The man explained that his girlfriend ran him over with their car. The girlfriend was identified as Maria Decicco of Newville. Due to the severity of injuries, Newville EMS arrived on scene and treated the victim. The victim explained that Decicco ran him over with the rear passenger side tire and fled the scene. A warrant was issued for Decicco and subsequently, she turned herself in.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
