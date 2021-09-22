HSU Named a Green ‘Cool School’ Again

Libraries are places that bring everyone together, and many of us have fond memories of visiting as young children or studying late into the evening during college. There was a time when I (Tom Jackson Jr.) was in the sixth grade, I needed to repair my bicycle. My father, a very capable tradesman, carpenter, electrician, and mechanic could have easily helped, as he had in the past. On this particular day, he suggested I go to the local library and look at a manual. In that manual would be pictures and directions on how to fix what I needed to fix. Of course, I tried my reasoning and persuasive skills, but to no avail. I even complained about the two-mile walk to the library. As he said, “Standing here talking to me isn’t getting your bike fixed any quicker.” Those were very wise and very annoying words. But regardless of my assessment of the words, I was off to the library.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO