CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arcata, CA

HSU Named a Green ‘Cool School’ Again

humboldt.edu
 6 days ago

For the fourth year in a row, Humboldt State University has been named a “Cool School” by the Sierra Club magazine’s annual ranking of sustainability among North America’s greenest colleges and universities. Jumping to a ranking of 75th among 328 participating institutions in 2021, HSU has been included in the...

now.humboldt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle University

Seattle U a Top 'Cool School'

Seattle University’s extensive efforts to promote, teach and practice sustainability was recognized in the 15th annual Sierra magazine Cool Schools 2021 rankings. The university advanced to #14 from #20 last year among 328 colleges and universities that participated in the Cool Schools survey, placing it in the Top 4 percent overall.
SEATTLE, WA
susqu.edu

SU Improves Standing in Sierra Club’s Cool Schools Ranking

Susquehanna University has again been named in the Sierra Club’s annual ranking of Cool Schools. Cool Schools assesses colleges’ performances in everything from what they teach to how they obtain their electricity to where their cafeteria food is sourced and how they manage their water. Susquehanna significantly improved its position on the ranking, rising from 260th to 195th on the list.
SELINSGROVE, PA
8newsnow.com

What’s Cool At School? – 3 local schools get national recognition!

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It was announced earlier this week that three local schools have been named “Blue Ribbon” schools by the U-S Dept of Education. The principals couldn’t be prouder, starting with Michael O’Dowd from the Pinecrest Academy Inspirada campus:. “The teachers, the students, the parent are...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcata, CA
Arcata, CA
Education
Local
California Education
University at Buffalo Reporter

UB one of 27 schools named to The Princeton Review’s Green College Honor Roll

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has been named to The Princeton Review’s 2022 Green College Honor Roll for earning the highest possible score in the publication’s Green Rating. UB is one of only 27 colleges and universities nationally that made the list. The Princeton Review tallied Green Rating...
BUFFALO, NY
seehafernews.com

Once Again, Enrollment on the Rise at UW-Green Bay

Bucking trends in the state and in higher education, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is once again seeing an enrollment gain, this year on all four of its campuses (Green Bay, Marinette, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan). Preliminary data was released by the UW System this week and showed a three percent...
COLLEGES
Eureka Times-Standard

College Matters | Innovation and community at the HSU Library

Libraries are places that bring everyone together, and many of us have fond memories of visiting as young children or studying late into the evening during college. There was a time when I (Tom Jackson Jr.) was in the sixth grade, I needed to repair my bicycle. My father, a very capable tradesman, carpenter, electrician, and mechanic could have easily helped, as he had in the past. On this particular day, he suggested I go to the local library and look at a manual. In that manual would be pictures and directions on how to fix what I needed to fix. Of course, I tried my reasoning and persuasive skills, but to no avail. I even complained about the two-mile walk to the library. As he said, “Standing here talking to me isn’t getting your bike fixed any quicker.” Those were very wise and very annoying words. But regardless of my assessment of the words, I was off to the library.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humboldt State University#Cool School#Sierra Club#The Sierra Club#Hsu Sustainability#Ccat
thelumberjack.org

HSU shares its Annual Security Report

As part of The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, Humboldt State University has once again released its Annual Security Report (ASR). Colleges and universities that receive federal funding are required to release a report on crime statistics that occurred on the school’s campus...
COLLEGES
Eureka Times-Standard

HSU teams up with OSU, UW for research lab

The following is a press release from Humboldt State University:. Humboldt State University will join a coastal resiliency research hub led by Oregon State University and the University of Washington focused on the impact of earthquakes, coastal erosion, and climate change on coastal communities in the Pacific Northwest. With a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sunnews.org

Two LAUSD schools named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona this week recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. Two Los Alamitos Unified schools were among the honorees. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona will make the announcement during his Return to School Road Trip, where he will visit an awardee school, Walter R. Sundling Jr. High School, in Palatine, Illinois.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
queenseagle.com

Astoria school opens student-designed green playground

An Astoria elementary school unveiled a student-designed, eco-friendly playground Friday. The P.S. 84Q playground, designed with the Trust for Public Land’s participatory design process with teachers and students, will capture approximately 655,000 million gallons of stormwater. “During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, New Yorkers have recognized that parks and playgrounds are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
humboldt.edu

U.S. News & World Report: HSU Among Top Public Schools in the West

Humboldt State is ranked as the 12th top public school in the west, and tied for 30th out of 126 public and private schools in the region, according to the 2022 Best Colleges annual ranking by U.S. News & World Report. U.S. News & World Report examined 17 measures of...
ARCATA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

HSU and UC Davis have partnered up

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- HSU and UC Davis have partnered up to launch the Tech Center for small business innovation. This one-of-a-kind collaboration offers specialized services for entrepreneurs and early-stage startup companies. It will help with the development of AG-Tech and Biotech arenas.  They will emphasize technology-led economic development, an essential resource for the Northern California […] The post HSU and UC Davis have partnered up appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
DAVIS, CA
x1071.com

Platteville Elementary School Named Blue Ribbon School

The US Department of Education recently released its list of National Blue Ribbon Schools – which included a Platteville school. According to the release, Westview Elementary was given the designation. The school is 1 of 8 in the state to earn the honor. Westview was recognized in the exemplary high-performing schools category. The US Department of Education awards schools based on overall academic performance or for closing achievement gaps. Westview Elementary was nominated for the Blue Ribbon School program by top state education officials. The district credits part of its success to opportunities beyond the core curriculum – including enrichment programs with UW-Platteville.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
thelumberjack.org

HSU counts down for Library’s return

Anticipated to complete in the fall of 2019, HSU’s library construction has continued on far past its originally intended end date. A simple seismic retrofit intended to keep the building up to newly updated safety codes has turned into a full blown reimagining of the university’s library. “When it first...
EDUCATION
humboldt.edu

Hybrid Homecoming at Humboldt

Humboldt State Homecoming will be a mix of virtual and in-person events this year, mostly geared toward students, from October 4-8. The fun kicks off with the grand opening of the new Student Activities Center, HSU’s reimagined student union with new eateries, video games, and a movie lounge. Homecoming Week will feature live music, Virtual Drag Queen Bingo, and more. Events are also open to staff and faculty.
ARCATA, CA
Dresden Enterprise

Green Named Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year

RECEIVES KIWANIS DISTRICT AWARD FOR FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR — John Mayros (L to R), incoming president of the Martin Kiwanis Club, presents a plaque and check to Kory Green, the 2021 winner of the Louisiana-Mississippi-West Tennessee Kiwanis District Firefighter of the Year award. Firefighter Green works for both the Martin and Dresden, fire departments and is much respected for his work both locally and statewide. Others in the picture are firefighter Josh Wilson, the 2020 winner of the Kiwanis local and district Firefighter of the Year awards (West Tennessee has received back-to-back awards.), and Linda Ramsey, Martin Kiwanis member who nominated both firefighters and is a past Kiwanis governor. Kory Green will present his $250 award to the National Fallen Firefighter’s Association. In 2020, Wilson presented his award to the Anna Kate Wenz FIGHT Foundation, named for Mike and Jennifer Wenz’s three-year-old daughter who died in March 2016 after a courageous battle against cancer.
DRESDEN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy