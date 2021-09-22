CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana coronavirus report

By MTFP Staff
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 4 days ago
As of Wednesday, Sept. 22, the state reports that 985,623 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 481,526 Montanans — 52% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 143,826 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,326 new cases since the most recent report, 10,296 active cases, and 131,616 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 7,193 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 395 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 1,914 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

