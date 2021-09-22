Montana coronavirus report

As of Wednesday, Sept. 22, the state reports that 985,623 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 481,526 Montanans — 52% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 143,826 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,326 new cases since the most recent report, 10,296 active cases, and 131,616 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 7,193 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 395 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 1,914 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.