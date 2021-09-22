CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republicans, Democrats unable to reach deal on bill to overhaul policing tactics in the aftermath of protests over killing of Black Americans

By Felicia Sonmez, Mike DeBonis
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Bipartisan negotiations on overhauling the nation’s policing practices to stem the killings of Black Americans collapsed Wednesday, a stalemate emblematic of a divided Congress and the gulf between the parties over how to address racism in the country. Democrats ended months of negotiations that began after the killing...

