The Steelers had six draft picks not only see significant playing time in the 2021 opening day triumph in Buffalo, those six rookies all were starters. How did each look and what should Steeler Nation expect going forward? As always, BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO